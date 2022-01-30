An aptly named cakery business will open up its third Oklahoma City metro location in Norman next week.
What began as a baking endeavor for family and friends in 1997 by founders Debra Shwetz and Dena Tripp has turned into a national bundt cake brand. Nothing Bundt Cakes now has over 400 locations across the U.S.
The franchisee for the Norman location, 2073 24th Ave. NW, said the location should open in the middle of the coming week.
Jim Sheahan, who also franchises the west metro Yukon location, said the Nothing Bundt Cake brand has set themselves apart from other cakeries with the fresh taste of their products.
“It’s the atmosphere that we provide, and also the actual cakes, which are delicious, that make us unique,” Sheahan said.
Customers can pick from 10 flavors, two different icing styles and sizes ranging from a standard eight to 10 inch bundt cake and tiered cakes for large gatherings to “bundtini” cake bites.
All cakes are baked in-house with fresh ingredients like real butter, eggs and cream cheese, Sheahan said.
For special events like birthdays, cakes can be decorated to add a personalized touch.
“The top sellers pretty consistently across the country are chocolate with chocolate chips, red velvet and white chocolate raspberry,” Sheahan said. “The white chocolate raspberry is kind of a go-to. It’s unique, and all the flavors are delicious, but it’s a really good flavor.”
Sheahan said Norman made sense for the third Oklahoma City metro location because it’s an excellent business community with a large university.
“Those things foster a good market to put in a Nothing Bundt Cakes and have some success with it,” Sheahan said.
Exact details of the official opening are being finalized, but Sheahan hopes to serve Normanites bundt cakes by the middle of next week.
“This had been on my development radar for three years, and we were able to identify a site and feel good about it, so I’m excited about Norman,” Sheahan said.