The groundbreaking ceremony for the Noun Hotel Thursday marks the beginning of a project city, state and university leaders say they hope will spur growth and further enrichment for the community.
Located at 542 S. University Boulevard, the four-story, 75,000-square-foot boutique hotel will feature 92 rooms — including two 900-square-foot suites — a 3,000-square-foot restaurant and bar, a patio with a firepit, a 3,800-square foot meeting space, a boardroom and on-site parking. Partners on the $25 million project include Gateway First Bank, Manhattan Construction and GH2 Architects.
Scott Lambert, developer and managing partner for the NOUN Hotel, said what technically separates a boutique hotel from nationwide chains is the size, but personalized service will distinguish the NOUN Hotel from the rest.
Lambert said discussions throughout planning involved the idea that the hotel will be a catalyst for growth at the University of Oklahoma. The hotel is expected to be completed by summer 2022.
“We hope that more development will start coming in behind us to help transform the core of Norman,” Lambert said.
Lambert anticipates the hotel will help generate tax revenue for the city of Norman.
“It will also be great for property taxes for the county,” Lambert said. “On the community side, we will have programming here, so people can do wine tastings, they can do food classes and so we are just going to engage the community.”
Lambert envisions the hotel as a place where people can gather and share ideas, and said he intends for every aspect of the development to encompass that vision he has had since 1991.
“We want people in Norman to say, ‘we need to meet at the NOUN Hotel and bring our out-of-town guests and family here,’” Lambert said. “This is something that the community has wanted for years, OU has wanted for years, so this is an exciting time … we look forward to providing our guests the highest level of service and hospitality in true Oklahoma fashion.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the hotel will usher in a renaissance of sorts in the area.
“When [Lambert] came to my office around two years ago, he had this vision of what he wanted to be a part of in Norman, and it was bold, ambitious and fantastic,” Martin said.
Norman needs places to gather for events big and small to dream about the future and what the city can be, said Martin, who believes the NOUN Hotel will be a headquarters for the community.
“We stand on historic ground, with the university to our south, historic downtown Norman to the north, and the NOUN Hotel will be a bridge to so many different things within our community for decades to come,” Martin said. “I’ve been talking a lot about ‘uniquely Norman’ opportunities, and I can’t think of a better picture of what ‘uniquely Norman’ will be than the NOUN Hotel.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Thursday’s ceremony was the largest groundbreaking event that she has seen in Norman.
“I think that speaks to just how much this community needed and wanted this project,” Clark said. “As an employee of [the University of Oklahoma], having tried to organize a conference, a hotel in the area is well past due.”
Clark said the hotel will present opportunities for sales tax generation as it becomes a more prominent site in the community.
“I have said many times that Norman’s best days are ahead, and this project is one of those reasons I can be so optimistic,” Clark said.
Cleveland County District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland said Lambert met with him to talk about economic development tools and find ways to get the vision accomplished.
Cleveland said the hotel will not only compliment both the university and downtown, but will provide jobs to county residents outside of Norman. He expects a synergetic relationship between The Well, a county wellness project in downtown Norman, and the NOUN hotel to develop.
Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s Irish Pub, said the NOUN Hotel is another piece of the Campus Corner puzzle.
“We’re all excited about the NOUN Hotel groundbreaking commencing,” Stewart said. “[Lambert] brings a whole new direction and enthusiasm to Campus Corner as we know it. He is a driving force for many things, and we really look forward to it.”
Former OU Football Coach Bob Stoops said the project will provide continued benefits for the university. When recruits come visit, Stoops said, they stay in hotels like the Embassy Suites or somewhere outside of town.
“Now we have a place we can be proud of and house recruits there, and it will be filled with OU memorabilia everywhere — with all teams, not just football,” Stoops said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said the hotel will enrich the experience of Norman visitors for gamedays.
“This is one of the best things to happen in Norman in a long time,” Stitt said. “There is great economic development happening here, and I am looking forward to this new hotel.”
