The deadlines for registering and voting in the November 2020 elections are quickly approaching.
The last day to register to vote in Oklahoma is Friday, Oct. 9, which means all registration forms for local residents must be postmarked or received by the Cleveland County Election Board by Oct. 9.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Oct. 25, but Cleveland County Election Board Assistant Secretary Kathy Singer said they have already received a significant number of absentee-by-mail ballots, and that residents should request and return their ballots as soon as possible.
"We’ve already received back over 3,000 of them at this point, but we’ve mailed out over 27,000 so there’s a lot to come back in,” Singer said.
The election board has already held board meetings to open the received absentee-by-mail ballots, Singer said.
“Tomorrow morning will be our third board meeting,” she said. “We usually don’t have our first wave of ballots mailed out until that 30-day mark, which is Oct. 2, but we’ve already mailed out 27,000 so we’re ahead of the game.”
Singer said the board has received questions regarding whether residents can hand deliver their absentee-by-mail ballots, and she said it’s dependent on the color of the affidavit.
The pink affidavits are for physically incapacitated or caregivers of the physically incapacitated, Singer said. Both the pink and yellow affidavits can be mailed in but only the yellow affidavit can be brought in to the election board in-person.
“If you have a standard ballot, which is a yellow affidavit, you can bring your ballot in-person,” she said. “You may only bring in your ballot and you must have I.D to show us that that is you bringing your ballot in. If you have a pink affidavit you cannot bring your ballot in, you must mail your ballot.”
Each ballot comes with instructions on how to fill it out, as well as warnings of what not to do, Singer said.
For more information on how to register or request an absentee ballot visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
- SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
- WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
- Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
- Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
