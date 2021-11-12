November’s Second Friday Art Walk will unveil public art, offer the last chance to see works from local favorite Herb Greene and host an opportunity to take an art class at The Well, the county’s new wellness facility.
Second Friday Art Walk takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. today in the Walker Arts District, which will include event programming at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., on its opening day.
A day filled with opening day activities at The Well will carry into Art Walk-related programming commencing at 6 p.m. at the facility. Activities will include a Pioneer Library Maker Mobile and children’s activities, pumpkin decorating and live music by Oklahoma artist Kyle Reid.
Food options include Cousins Maine Lobster food truck and free hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of Norman’s Beanstalk Coffee & Sno.
With The Well joining Second Friday festivities, STASH owner Rebecca Bean said November’s Art Walk is poised to be the biggest of the year.
“The grand opening activities are going to bring in people from all over the county to downtown Norman,” Bean said.
An art class will be hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. at the new county facility. The Appetizers and Art class combines tasting selections from a graze board while painting. Class size is limited to 15 participants.
Brady Sexton, owner of Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails will kick off a monthly cooking series with a Cajun demonstration at 6:30 p.m. at The Well.
According to the Art Walk website, The Norman Arts Council, Norman Public Arts Board and Norman Parks and Recreation will unveil the city’s latest public art installation, “In Their Words,” by M.J. Alexander, at 5 p.m. at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St.
The installation is a compilation of quotations from Norman residents varying from wise to humorous, sandblasted into the park’s sidewalks.
Alexander invites visitors to “explore the pathways of Andrews Park and discover the observations, wisdom and humor of those who have walked the streets of Norman over the years,” the event flyer reads.
At MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main St., Art Walk goers can purchase a catalog release of Herb Greene’s Mapping the Mental Continuum.
Erinn Gavaghan, executive director of Norman Arts Council, said the works combine paintings and architecture he created in Oklahoma on topics including the Dust Bowl and social injustice.
For a complete sensory experience, attendees can stop by Artifactory & Sewsociety, 106 E. Main St., where Catherine Etter will serve fresh salsa.
A Blanchard-based vendor will sell car air fresheners in holiday designs.
Traci Jones, of Tulsa, will share leather handmade cuffs.
Also, Victory Ranch is back at the store sharing new whipped body scrubs and other concoctions.
The Depot Gallery, 200 S. Jones Ave., will open the 11th annual Small Works show during Art Walk. The gallery will showcase a dozen Oklahoma artists, including Carol Armstrong, Carol Beesley, Adrienne Day, Joey Frisillo, Don Holladay, Debby Kaspari, Lauren Midgley, Brad Price, Jennifer Robertson, Connie Seabourn, Cletus Smith and Sue Moss Sullivan. Native Spirits will provide wine.
Gallery 123, 123 E. Main St., invites attendees to help welcome Madeline Dillner, along with her impressionistic landscapes. The geographer and artist plans to speak on her motivation behind the landscapes, according to the event flyer.
The gallery, located above Syrup, will have artisan jewelry, stone carvings, metal sculptures, glassworks, paintings and artworks for sale. Adult beverages will be available.
Gray Owl Coffee, 223 E. Gray St., asks the community to bring collage-based works to decorate the walls of the shop this month. The shop will have live music from LABRYS, Community Girlfriend and collage making.
Magic Sad, a new art space at 120 E. Tonhawa St., is now open for appointments and special events like Second Friday Art Walk. Their first show, Myths and Miracles, features Kate Nickel’s “subtle color shifts and precise grids.” It also will showcase work from Derek Erdman and Ruth Borum-Loveland.
At OSC-Press, 315 E. Main St., residents are invited to the opening night of Anna Vittoria Pickett’s new exhibition, “Play Boy Flower,” consisting mostly of ceramic vessels with prints and shirts added in. Angela Renee Chase, of Fiora Bodega, will sell elegant baked creations.
Bean said residents can check out vendors and nonprofits that will set up in the courtyard between STASH and Lazy Circles Brewing.
“The store is more stocked than ever, and we’re excited to welcome new faces and have old friends back in downtown Norman for what I think will be a beautiful night,” Bean said.
For a complete list of participating businesses and additional details, visit 2ndfridaynorman.com.