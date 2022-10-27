The city of Norman is looking for a new diversity and equity officer after Cinthya Allen announced her resignation Wednesday.
Allen’s statement of resignation did not indicate a reason for her departure after nearly three years.
“It has been an honor to serve the City of Norman, OK in my role as Chief Diversity & Equity Officer,” the statement reads. “I led every day with a service mindset because I knew my work was never about me, but about the 128,000 residents, business owners, stakeholders, visitors, and those who would look to us for our approach to building inclusive programs and services.”
The city has posted the position – which requires a bachelor’s degree – on its website. The salary range is $79,858 to $114,922.
Allen joined the city in January 2021 after the council authorized the position following a recommendation by the Human Rights Commission. She previously served as OU’s director of corporate relations and spent nearly 20 years as a diversity and inclusion ambassador for AT&T.
The city joined the ranks of 60% of Fortune 500 companies which employed diversity and inclusion officers in major cities since 2012 like New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Antonio.
Norman demographics show 81% of residents are white, while 5.4% are Hispanic or Latino, 4.1% are Black and 6.5% identify as two or more races. Demographics are changing in the workforce, as white Baby Boomers — those aged 65 or older — are retiring from the workforce, according to studies.
As the city’s first diversity and equity officer, Allen organized the department, sought partnerships with the city’s minority communities and focused on policies in the city.
“The Diversity & Equity office at the City of Norman developed its structure and created visible pathways for building inclusion to support a more robust landscape for economic growth and quality of life by intentionally inviting our members to engage,” according to her statement. “Thank you sincerely for trusting me as we built this new city function.”
More recently, Allen helped facilitate the first Norman International Festival, a celebration of cultures from various nations represented in Norman. It was held Sunday.
In her statement, Allen thanked her co-workers.
“The staff and leadership team are 100% committed to their service. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with. Thank you, City Manager Pyle, for your leadership of our city and always having an open mind to what is possible. Thank you friends, family, council, and partners for your support throughout.”
