The Norman Police Department secured perimeters at five schools for a short time Friday morning while officers responded to an “issue” in a nearby residential area.
The issue was resolved and the additional police presence at Cleveland and Jackson elementary schools, Alcott and Whittier middle schools and Norman High School was lifted after 15 minutes, according to a Norman Public Schools spokesman.
Police spokesperson Meghan Jackson has not specified the call for services that prompted the response.
Students and staff remained inside during the response, the school district reported.
This is a developing story.
