Norman expected to have at least another week to prepare for the University of Oklahoma’s home opener.
But with the announcement that Hurricane Ida will push the relocation of OU’s season opener to Norman, the city is met with a new set of challenges: prepare for a gameday in four days.
OU officially announced Monday evening that its first game of the season, originally slated to be played against Tulane in New Orleans, will move to Norman this weekend. The university originally wasn’t scheduled to play its home opener until Sept. 11.
An average gameday requires at least 60 Norman police officers from the department to help with everything from crowd control to traffic duty and security, the department said. With a game being sprung on the department, it will now have to figure out how to fully staff Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously there is a large amount of staffing that goes into preparing for our officers to be able to assist with traffic, and then a number of other elements regarding game days, and so we're working to put those pieces into place,” NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said.
She said the department is ready to host the game come Saturday because it has had a gameday plan in place for a while now, but with the game coming to Norman this weekend, it will have to implement the plan earlier than expected.
“Seeing that we were about two weeks out from the first actual scheduled home game, we already had a plan in place, and so we're just putting that plan into place a little bit quicker than anticipated,” Jensen said. “We'll be providing as much information to the community ahead of this week's game as we can, once we have those measures.”
Another concern about the newly-relocated game is that this weekend is a holiday weekend, and some officers might have taken off. Jensen said the NPD is currently working through that issue, but the department will be ready come Saturday.
“We’re working through all of those elements currently and we received the news when everyone else received the final news, so a lot of that stuff is in the works,” Jensen said. “But we will be able to facilitate having the game in Norman this weekend.”
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said the city will be ready, come Saturday, to give people a good experience.
Pyle said the city is reaching out to its neighbors and nearby agencies to enlist them in orchestrating Saturday’s game, and making sure the bars, restaurants and hotels are prepared for the surprise game.
“We understand that failure is never an option here in the City of Norman,” he said. “The scramble will be making sure everybody's available and not everybody's scheduled to be out of town on vacation, because it wasn't supposed to be a home game … We're going to come together, like we always do, with a sense of haste to make sure folks coming in Norman next Saturday get the full experience and take away nothing but good memories about how smoothly everything will go.”
He also said that the entire city of Norman is thinking about and praying for New Orleans and the state of Louisiana as they recover from Hurricane Ida.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the folks having to evacuate,” he said. “...We're going to do what we have to do to make it to where they don't have to think about the emergency for a while, and they'll be able to think about college football and the things that will hopefully keep them in positive spirits as they work on their recovery itself.”