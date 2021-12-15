Several city councilors and police agreed Tuesday to support further data analysis of a racial disparity in Norman police’s use of force, but not without discussion about the data that was at times heated.
A report released to the public Dec. 6 by Center for Policing Equity showed 16.5% of NPD’s 267 uses of force from 2016 to June 2020 were against Black people, who are roughly 4.7% of the city’s population. The report, which stated 17% of uses of force from NPD are on Black people, asserted NPD used force on Black people 3.4 times as often as on white people in that time.
The report is derived from a voluntary NPD partnership with CPE that started in 2018. It does not show data beyond uses of force, like charges filed or complaints upheld against officers.
The uses of force account for 0.06% of all calls for service at NPD during the time studied, a number NPD Chief Kevin Foster claimed was so small it was unpublishable by the University of Oklahoma School of Social Work. NPD has partnered with the OU School of Social Work and the Ruth Knee Institute to analyze the data for best practices for police officers.
As others at NPD have, Foster spoke well of the department’s partnership with the School of Social Work. He said he expects David McLeod, a professor in the school of social work and former police detective, will find conclusions beyond what was extrapolated in the CPE report.
“Practices, training, behaviors, things like that — I understand [CPE wasn’t] looking for that, and that’s why we’re partnering with the University of Oklahoma School of Social Work, because they are. and I think they will examine even other data that we have — what we have, anyway — and try to help us discern things we may be able to do better,” Foster said.
Foster’s remarks came right before he accused media outlets of sensationalizing the data for website clicks and “to sell papers.” He argued these reports make the community more dangerous and sow fear and separation in the community. NPD has confirmed the accuracy of the data to The Transcript and twice spoke to the Transcript after the report was published.
He also argued many factors contribute to disparities in policing and other disciplines.
“That does not necessarily mean there is not something wrong with the people in the organization or the organization,” he said.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn called the study “total garbage,” emphasized that more than 99% of police calls don’t result in use of force and said someone can make statistics look however they want them to. He also said the rate at which Black people commit crimes should be factored in, citing FBI data that showed Black people in 2020 committed more homicides and robberies than any other race or ethnicity.
When asked if he looked at the NPD use of force reports by race, Lynn said he used national crime data from the FBI because it was what he could find. Norman crime data by race was not readily available Tuesday night.
Foster noted the School of Social Work, in its study, found non-white people were more likely to have force used on them in calls for fights and disturbances. He said one conclusion could be that people of color in Norman don’t trust police and fear them, and only call NPD once an incident has escalated.
His conclusion aligns with a statement from NPD Maj. Brent Barbour, who on Dec. 8 said residents in certain parts of Norman don’t call police until incidents are “really bad.”
“Turning those relationships and trying to gain the trust at our police department — that’s something that we really want to work on,” Foster said.
The CPE report determined 50% of uses of force were unexplained by poverty, crime rate and percentage of Black residents in an area. Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he’d like to find why this is.
“I don’t perceive that population as three times more threatening, to me, than any other random person that would be. I don’t know that our police officers feel more threatened — three times more threatened — by that population than any other population,” Holman said.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley praised NPD for efforts in reducing use of force and community policing, but said the department can’t “slough off” the racial disparity in the data.
She said owning the disparity “would go so far” in the community.
“No matter how small the number of uses of force are, there’s still a disparity, and you have to recognize it, and you have to own it, and you have to say, ‘Yes, we can do better, and we see this disparity,’” she said. “I think you’re missing the mark by not owning it to your community that’s saying, ‘Please, recognize it.’”
In response to an inquiry by Ward 2 Lauren Schueler about the School of Social Work’s findings, Foster said NPD “would love” for McLeod to give a presentation on his findings to the council, and that McLeod willing to do so.