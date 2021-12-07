An analysis of Norman police’s practices shows a significant racial disparity in the department’s uses of force, which disproportionately affect Black people.
Of NPD’s 267 uses of force from 2016 to June 2020, officers used force against Black people 44 times, according to an NPD news release. It’s roughly 16.5% of all uses of force in that time frame — more than three times the 4.7% of Norman residents who are Black.
Additionally, police used force on Black people 3.4 times as often as on white people in that time. This statistic accounts for poverty levels, crime rates in different neighborhoods and percent of Black residents in neighborhoods, according to a Center for Policing Equity news release.
NPD use of force as most forms of contact outside of cuffing a detainee, including takedowns, canine bites and use of weapons. It also includes pointing a firearm or Taser at someone.
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen in emailed responses to questions said “neither the data, nor the analysis” provided in the report identify a policy, practice, behavior or other reason for the disparity.
She said it’s likely “a myriad of complex social issues” have led to the disparities, but also said use of force depends upon the type of call and resistance or threat presented at the scene.
“These factors are themselves dependent upon numerous sociological, political and behavioral factors by both officers and involved individuals,” Jensen said in the emailed responses.
In the analyzed time frame,
White people, who comprise 72% of the city, had force used on them 189 times
Black people, who comprise 4.7% of the city, had force used on them 44 times
Latinx people, who comprise 8% of the city, had force used on them nine times
Native people, who comprise 3.6% of the city, had force used on them 11 times
“Unknown” or “other” individuals comprised the remaining 14 uses of force
In her emailed response Tuesday, Jensen noted NPD responded to 427,540 calls in that time frame. Uses of force accounted for 0.06% of all calls, Jensen’s explanation for Police Chief Kevin Foster saying uses of force are “relatively low” at NPD.
Jensen said NPD had two uses of lethal force in the time frame, neither of which were fatal. No officers have been prosecuted for use of force in this time either, she said.
The interaction between NPD’s use of force policy and race made news this summer after police stopped Steven Bomar at gunpoint June 15. While a 911 caller accused Bomar of pulling a gun on him and his girlfriend at a stoplight, police did not find any firearms in Bomar’s car.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn did not prosecute the caller for filing a false report. Attorneys in his office said they did not believe they could prove this charge in court.
Jensen said the small sample size and uses of force involving Black people indicates the incidents don’t represent their relationship with the larger community. She said the data may also include repeat offenders.
She said NPD is working with the Ruth Knee Institute and University of Oklahoma School of Social Work to identify factors within officers’ control, and the department is in the process of pulling more detailed data for analysis.
“We are committed to further exploration of the disparity to ensure long term solutions relating to human dignity, transparency, responsibility and community partnerships,” she said.
The Center for Policing Equity will present key findings from the assessment at Norman’s Tuesday city council meeting.