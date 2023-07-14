A suspicious item left on the 300 block of Hayes Street prompted the Norman Police Department on Thursday to dispatch its Hazardous Devices Unit, also known as the bomb squad.
According to a police report, the item was left on the street at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and the unit confirmed it was “possibly dangerous in nature.”
NPD closed off the surrounding area to vehicles and pedestrians.
“After approximately two hours, the NPD HDU rendered the device safe and removed it from the area for further investigation.”
According to the report, the NPD identified the individual responsible for the device, and the incident remains under active investigation.
