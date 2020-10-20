The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian late Tuesday.

The NPD received a report of the collision at 9:32 p.m. in the area of 36th Avenue NW and Pioneer Street, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.

36th Ave NW is currently closed between Indian Hills Road and Franklin Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reese Gorman

366-3505

Follow me @reeseg_3

rgorman@normantranscript.com

Tags

Recommended for you