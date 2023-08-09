The Norman Police Department is investigating the double fatality collision from Aug. 4 on State Highway 9 near 108th Avenue SE.
The Norman Police Department released information on the collision stating the initial investigation determined a 72-year-old man was driving eastbound on SH9. For an unknown reason, he went left of the center line. He collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Tiffany Murillo, 26, traveling westbound.
Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision. Murillo had her 3-year-old daughter in the backseat. She was transported to an area hospital, where she remains hospitalized.
A GoFundMe was set up for Murillo and her daughter, Emma Kay, by Lyndie Murillo. The fundraiser stated Murillo was driving home when the other driver struck them.
“Sweet Emma Kay was rushed to the hospital and sustained a head injury and many severely bruised organs. Tiffany left behind two beautiful children, Brantlee and Emma,” the fundraiser said.
Norman police have not released the identity of the other driver, saying policy only allowed NPD to confirm names but not release them. State law only requires law enforcement to hold the identities of wreck victims until next of kin have been notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.