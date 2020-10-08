The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident occured on 12 Avenue Northeast just south of Indian Hills Road. According to a press release the preliminary investigation shows that Cameron Gordon, 31, was impared driving southbound and crossed left of center and struck a Ford Ranger travelling northbound.
Gordon has been booked into Cleveland County Detention Facility on the complaint of manslaughter in the first degree.
The investigation is being conducted by the NPD and OUPD collision reconstruction team.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
