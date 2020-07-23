An officer received a suspicious package in the mail with unknown substances inside, the Norman Police Department said Thursday.
Norman Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Wasoski said the substance in the envelope was white and powdery. Wasoski said the officer sent a "department-wide email to alert fellow officers."
The Transcript obtained a copy of the email through an Open Records request.
“I got back from vacation today and when I checked my mail I had numerous envelopes,” the officer wrote in the email Monday. "My wife went to open one, and before I could stop her, she tried pulling the paper open and could tell there are two unknown substances inside it. I stopped her and took all the mail from her. I separated it, and there are two envelopes from addresses I'm not familiar with. One is from GA (Georgia) and one is from San Diego. I've attached pictures to show you. Be careful checking your mail.”
One letter is from a fulfillment center in Burford, George and the other from an "FR Box" in San Diego, California. Neither envelopes showed a name associated with the return address.
While the NPD is not investigating the incident because the officer does not live within city limits, NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the substance did not appear to be dangerous.
“Once opened, following consultation with department supervisors, the officer and his family determined the substance was obviously non-harmful,” Jensen said by email.
Wasoski said the officer is reporting the crime to the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspector.
The officer declined to speak with The Transcript.
