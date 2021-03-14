Findings from an internal diversity committee at the Norman Police Department and partnership with the University of Oklahoma will eventually be made public, a spokeswoman said.
In an effort to better identify and address issues related to bias, the NPD has partnered with Oklahoma University's Knee Institute on an initiative, Partnership for Evaluating Police.
NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said results of the partnership and findings would be released to the public.
“Findings and analysis reports will be provided from the partnership with the Knee Institute,” she said.
The partnership will pair “social work scholars to provide not only external, unbiased evaluation of police-related community contact data, but also to develop a consultation mechanism to learn more about how to adjust policies and procedures to better serve the needs of the Norman community,” a prepared statement dated Jan. 12, 2021 reads.
Both the Knee Institute and OU School of Social Work will serve in an advisory capacity to NPD as an external evaluation partner to access data relating to policing activities to identify how the data could connect socio-cultural realities of the community, and recommend paths forward to address “the complex realities of policing today,” the release reads.
The first project will focus on assessing the impacts of NPD’s traffic enforcement on marginalized community members. Subsequent projects will focus on evaluation of the School Resource Officer program and mental health-related contacts.
“Additional information on the Partnership for Evaluating Police initiative will be released upon the launch of assessment efforts in the coming weeks,” the release states.
NPD DIVERSITY COMMITTEE
The Norman Police Department's diversity committee is a first in the greater Oklahoma City metro area, The Transcript learned after speaking with several large departments from Edmond to Moore.
Unlike the Citizens Advisory Board (CAB) which is composed of non-police residents, the NPD's Diversity Committee is driven by 15 members of the department who are a mix of commissioned and civilian officers.
CAB addresses issues of transparency and community relations as an advisor to the NPD. The committee focuses on issues related to diversity within cultural, racial and gender biases.
Local police officials were imagining an internal diversity committee in early 2020, well before the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, NPS spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said.
“The committee meets monthly to ensure continuous internal and external communication, education and evaluation of department efforts to ensure fair and objective police services to all members of our community without discrimination to any individual or group,” said committee co-chair Greenwood said.
Pathways to those goals include “consistent reviews” of the department's data for biased-based trends, training audits and discussions with the public regarding “historical events and cultural topics,” Greenwood said.
Since the committee began meeting last fall, it has introduced an evolution in training. One such educational opportunity is offered through the Center for American and International Law (CAIL), Greenwood said. It is the kind of diversity education that may reduce conflict through learning to “leverage cross-cultural communication styles” and probe unconscious bias.
Committee members attend the training and pass it on to the department. According to CAIL website, the cost is $800 to $900 per member.
“This training is also being shared with the committee and is being used to help reshape various areas of department training,” Greenwood said. “Evolutions to training thus far include an increase in education and exposure to marginalized communities for all officers and expanded mental health training. The community and human relations training modules have more than doubled in the last two years. Our police academies will be exposed to a more historically detailed account of the history and roles law enforcement agencies have played. This was not a state mandated change, but one that was identified by members of our committee as ways to continuously improve training.”
Education will also mean listening to the public. Panel discussions and forums are being planned, but Greenwood said the pandemic's unknown future has kept the committee from scheduling one so far. It is collecting information submitted through the department's website and through social media pages, he said.
The committee is eager to make progress.
“The committee is excited and enthusiastic to explore new ways to bridget the gap between its officers and all of the community it serves.”
The department has faced scrutiny and criticism regarding racial bias in the last year when officer Jacob McDonough shared a racially charged image from the film, Django Unchained in a department email. His supervisor immediately rebuked him for the material and the officer apologized. The incident prompted the ACLU of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Conference NAACP to demand an independent investigation of the officer. The officer was disciplined but the details were not released to the public.
