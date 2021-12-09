Norman police said a restructured police department rollout should start after the first of 2022.
NPD announced Oct. 1 it would begin a restructure of its department to include a Community and Staff Services Bureau of 45 sworn and non-sworn police department employees. Once the restructure is complete, the employees in this bureau will be split between handling staff functions and community engagement, police said.
Police officials hope to use the restructure to launch a traffic unit with an educational component, take a precision approach to identifying criminals and informing the community on how to convey concerns to police, Capt. Stacey Clement said at a discussion Wednesday night.
Police at the meeting said staffing is the main obstacle to rolling out the new bureau. NPD as of Wednesday was short an estimated six officers from a full force of 180, according to Maj. Brent Barbour.
Barbour, who in October said the full rollout could be expected in 2022, said Wednesday the restructure is progressing — only slower than they would like.
“This bureau is stood up — it’s just empty. So at the first of the year, we’re hoping to get some people, and we’re starting to do some of these proactive things,” Clement said.
In her reasoning for the restructure, Clement said Part I crimes — crimes against people and other major crimes — are up 12% in Norman. As of Oct. 24, NPD had responded to 3,223 violent felonies, rapes, arsons and thefts since the beginning of the year, according to records.
She also cited what Police Chief Kevin Foster has called “a criminal element” that has moved into the city’s homeless population.
Clement said major crimes in Norman are usually committed by “this really small group of people” creating most of the problems.
“We really want to focus on who it is that’s causing the problem — not a scatter-shot approach, but really diving into who the people are,” she said.
Clement also said the bureau would meet with residents in a non-enforcement setting to address concerns in specific parts of town. Mayor Breea Clark said Wednesday this is especially important in neighborhoods without a homeowners’ association, because residents may not know how to formally address concerns with the police.
The enhanced traffic unit would also meet with residents and have “a big educational piece and a big social media presence,” Clement said.
“I want to have a lot of different meetings and things where the community can come and we can educate them about what we do and why it seems like it takes so long at a traffic stop, like what exactly are we doing, and just things like that — just things that the community are interested in,” she said.
NPD’s Wednesday meeting followed a report from the Center for Policing Equity highlighting racial disparities in the department’s uses of force. The report stated NPD officers used force on Black people at 3.4 times the rate of white people from 2016 to June 2020.
When asked if this report would influence decisions going forward, Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson said Center for Policing Equity’s research methods were inaccurate. NPD shared its use of force data by demographic without the rate of disparity, while Center for Policing Equity shared the rate in a separate news release.
Jackson also said NPD’s overall use of force rate is low — 0.06% of all calls in the observed time resulted in use of force, and none of them were fatal.