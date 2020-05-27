The Norman Police Department has disciplined an officer who violated department policy with an “inappropriate” email earlier this month, the department announced Wednesday.
The NPD’s Wednesday announcement clarified that the department has wrapped up its investigation into Jacob McDonough, an officer whose May 5 internal email has drawn public attention over the last few weeks.
The NPD started investigating McDonough in mid-May, when the officer responded to a department-wide email chain about face masks with a still from a “Django Unchained” scene in which men carrying torches complain about the fit of their white hoods. The Norman Citizens Advisory Board later determined that the NPD responded quickly and appropriately by shutting down the email thread and launching an internal affairs investigation into McDonough.
The NPD shared Wednesday that its investigation determined that McDonough violated an NPD policy "regarding prohibited speech, expression and conduct.” While the department's statement said NPD has "administered discipline," the statement also noted that the NPD will not be publicly releasing the details of that discipline.
According to the NPD statement, the department took into consideration both McDonough’s conduct and feedback from the Norman Citizens Advisory Board when determining how to discipline the officer.
In a review of the NPD’s investigation released last week, the Citizens Advisory Board recommended that McDonough undergo racial intelligence and bias training, spend time with local groups that serve minority communities or be placed on probation. It is unclear if any of these recommendations were implemented.
