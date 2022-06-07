Norman police have determined a reported "violent incident" just west of Interstate 35 was a false alarm.
Around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, NPD released a statement that they were investigating the report of multiple fatalities and a suspect waiting to engage responding officers in the 36th Avenue NW and Buckingham Drive area. After responding, they determined the call for service was unfounded and that no one was injured, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.
Detectives are still looking into the incident, the release states.
Police responded to the neighborhood and "prepared to make entry into the scene if warranted," the release states. Nearby Norman Regional HealthPlex was placed on alert but has not shut down operations, said NRHS spokesperson Melissa Herron.
"NPD appreciated the assistance and cooperation of neighborhood residents and visitors who were impacted," the release states.