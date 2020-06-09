A Norman Police Department lieutenant has now achieved the same rank as his grandfather, who was killed in the line of duty in Norman nearly 60 years ago.
The NPD promoted Sgt. Jeremy Bratcher to the rank of lieutenant on Tuesday.
Bratcher now holds the same rank as his late grandfather, Lt. Jerry Bratcher of the NPD. Jerry Bratcher was killed in the line of duty during a police chase on Nov. 4, 1963.
In a 2016 interview with The Transcript, Bratcher said he knew at an early age he wanted to get into the field. His mother, Luann Gatz, was married to an officer in the Tuttle Police Department.
Bratcher joined NPD as a part of the 46th Norman Police Academy in 2009 after serving in the U.S. Air Force from November 1993 to November 1997.
According to a news release from the NPD, Bratcher’s time as a senior airman and project leader prepared him for his role with NPD, where he has served on the Norman gang unit and the juvenile intervention unit.
The lieutenant has received a Customer Service Excellence Certificate, two certificates of recognition and 13 letters of appreciation, the NPD said.
Prior to his Tuesday promotion, Bratcher had served as an out of class supervisor and a sergeant with the NPD.
Capt. Anthony Riddles said Tuesday that Bratcher has always acted like a leader and a Lieutenant, while Maj. Ricky Jackson said Bratcher carries himself with passion and integrity.
Maj. Jamie Shattuck addressed Bratcher’s family members Tuesday, saying he wanted them to know that Bratcher is a great role model, and the NPD is very proud of him. Bratcher’s wife Lyni and children Erin, Kellan and Jase were in attendance for his ceremony, among other family and friends.
“The three things that stand out to me about your dad are one, he is a team player. He is always there for his peers, supervisors and is always a great person to work with,” Shattuck said. “The second thing that stands out to me is he is always calm and he always has a great demeanor. The third thing he does is he always makes good decisions.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.