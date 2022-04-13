Norman police’s initial investigation into an April 7 vehicle pursuit and shooting shows police shot an uninvolved passenger before killing a man who matched the description of a suspect.
Norman police on April 7 shot and killed James Wesley Morrison, 49, after he led them on a vehicle pursuit through east Norman and shot at one of the officers.
Police nonfatally shot a 61-year-old woman, who was in the car with Morrison and a 30-year-old man. The passengers were not criminally involved in the pursuit or shooting, according to an NPD news release.
Master police officers Brian Browning, Aaron Deese and Jonatan Kieft and Sgt. Michael Lauderback are on administrative assignment as NPD investigates the pursuit and shooting, the release states.
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen did not specify how far NPD is into its investigation, but said Friday the department will turn the results over to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office, which will determine if charges will be filed.
Morrison initiated the chase around 8:42 p.m. April 7 in the 1600 block of Alameda Street. Police tried to stop him because he, his car and type of license plate matched the description of a suspect in “a domestic disturbance with injury involving a possible weapon” and a warrant for possession of a firearm after felony conviction, the release states.
Jensen said NPD later determined Morrison was not the sought suspect. Detectives determined in the investigation that Morrison had warrants for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and driving under suspension, the release states.
Detectives also learned he had told family members he wouldn’t go back to prison and that he would have to shoot law enforcement if he encountered them, the release states.
Morrison reportedly led police onto State Highway 9, where officers used multiple tactical maneuvers to try to stop his vehicle. Morrison was traveling “at a high rate of speed, at times in the lanes of oncoming traffic,” the release says.
The NPD handbook says officers should take the seriousness of the suspected crime and immediate need to arrest the suspect into consideration when pursuing a driver. It also says officers should take the safety of the area into consideration.
Jensen said Friday that officers didn’t hit any uninvolved drivers or run them off the roadway.
They eventually stopped him near 60th Avenue SE and Highway 9, the release states.
One officer’s body cam video of the chase and shooting show the officer yelling “open the f—ing door” and “show your f—ing hands” with his gun drawn. Morrison’s car is briefly seen and heard revving its engine before the officer returns to his cruiser and pursues him further.
The release says officers at this stop tried to speak to the three people in the car, but Morrison kept trying to get away and hit an officer’s cruiser. An officer fired at the car, and the bullet grazed the woman.
NPD did not provide video of the officer firing his weapon at the first stop to The Transcript.
When asked why the officer fired into the car, Jensen referred The Transcript back to the news release.
In the video, the officer then re-enters his cruiser, drives for about 45 seconds, gets out and approaches Morrison’s wrecked vehicle with his gun drawn. He and another officer order him to put his hands up.
When Morrison raises his arm, the officers shoot him.
A slowed-down segment of the video indicates a gunshot and a muzzle flash from Morrison before the officers fire their weapons.
Officers and EMS gave medical aid to Morrison, but he died from his gunshot wounds, the release states. In a different video, an officer is heard screaming “stay with us” and “you should not have raised that god—— gun, damn it.”
The woman was treated and released for injuries from the pursuit and shooting.