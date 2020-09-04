The Norman Police Department is holding high-visibility traffic enforcement projects throughout the Labor Day weekend as part of Operation Cadence.
Operation Cadence is named in memory of Cadence Gordon, who was killed in a collision caused by a driver under the influence of narcotics in Norman on Labor Day in 2013. The operation will focus on overall traffic safety and reducing impaired driving.
Officers will show zero tolerance for unsafe driving behavior and impaired driving. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted speed limits, buckle up, and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.
If you plan on consuming alcohol this holiday weekend, plan ahead and designate a sober driver. If impaired, utilize a ride share program or call a friend or family member to drive you home. Do not drink and drive.
Operation Cadence is held in partnership with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
