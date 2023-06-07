A Norman Public Schools administrator has been recognized as the state’s top assistant superintendent.
The Cooperative Council of School Administrators recently awarded Stephanie Williams, the district’s executive director of student services, with its Central Office Administrator/Assistant Superintendent of the Year Award.
Williams was nominated by her peers for the District 7 award, which covers the southern end of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area and includes Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.
She was selected from 20 district winners in the state.
“Any time you can be recognized by your colleagues for what you do, I don’t know if there is anything better than that,” Williams said.
The council is a non-profit organization that establishes communication between educators, taxpayers and lawmakers to improve school outcomes.
It also serves as an umbrella organization for different educational administration organizations in Oklahoma.
Pam Deering, the council’s executive director, said administrators like Williams play a crucial role in promoting best practices in education.
“These leaders support the leadership team, the superintendent and the district as a whole,” she said. “We are excited and proud to recognize Stephanie as an outstanding school leader who represents next level leadership.”
Williams said her job as executive director of student services is to ensure all of the district school sites create an atmosphere where students, teachers, parents and principals can be successful.
“On a daily basis, I’m working to support school principals and what they need,” she said. “What are things we can do differently? I think the most exciting part of what I do is working every day to think about opportunities that we can provide for our kids. My work touches every school building in some capacity.”
In an interview with The Transcript, Williams discussed how to be a good school administrator. Her most valuable tip for administrators? Learn to be flexible.
“Look at every day as a new opportunity,” she said. “In our world, no day is the same, and I always laugh and say my calendar is just a suggestion.
“We need to approach each day like an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the kids we serve.”
Williams has been an educator for 20 years, including five years as an assistant principal at Whittier Middle School. Before that she taught five years at Irving Middle School.
In 2016, she joined Norman North High School as freshman principal and oversaw the inaugural Freshman Academy. From 2018 to 2020, she was principal at Longfellow Middle School.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino expressed his appreciation for Williams.
“Stephanie is an incredible representative of Norman Public Schools, and she is so deserving of this statewide recognition,” Migliorino said. “As executive director of student services, Stephanie keeps our students at the center of what she does each and every day and embodies our core values in her work.”
