Norman Public Schools’ Board of Education heard updates on professional development for teachers and schedules for students at its Monday night meeting a week before the start of school.
While Norman students are set to return to instruction fully remotely next Monday, NPS teachers, counselors, principals and staff already have begun learning about the new online environment over the last few days, administrators told the board Monday.
The delayed start of instruction from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24 gave teachers more time for professional development, said Beth Albert, NPS’ director of professional development and student achievement. Albert said with 10 days of professional development, teachers are learning about everything from NPS’ new learning management systems to copyright and digital citizenship.
The time also has allowed teachers to learn how to transfer their in-person collaboration and planning skills to an online environment, said Holly McKinney, NPS’ executive director of elementary student services.
As teachers learn how to engage online, administrators emphasized that the district’s ultimate desire is to get students and teachers back into classrooms.
Administrators said digital learning platforms like Canvas and Seesaw will help NPS support a flexible school year in which students may come back to classrooms, but may find themselves having to quarantine or move to remote learning again.
“Remote learning is something we will pivot in and out of — we will start in remote learning, but just as quickly as we can, we want to be in person, and to be able to switch our teaching to in person,” McKinney said.
McKinney and Scott Beck, the district’s executive director of secondary student services, also walked the board through NPS’ recently released remote learning schedules. The grade level-specific schedules are available on the district’s site.
At the elementary level, schedules vary slightly from grade to grade, and different subjects alternate mornings and afternoons depending on the day. McKinney said the schedule staggering across days and grade levels will mean that students won’t miss a subject if they have to miss a morning or an afternoon of learning, and multiple-student homes can better share devices if all students don’t have to be online at the same time each day.
Teachers at the elementary level should be reaching out Tuesday to connect with families and work out the specifics of their students’ schedules, McKinney said.
While schedules look more flexible at the high school level, Beck said students will still be busy, and can fill downtime with solo activities like working on schoolwork, watching supplementary videos, posting on discussion boards or doing independent reading. Face-to-face remote class time will allow classes to “dive deeper,” Beck said.
All grade levels will have opportunities for remote face-to-face time with teachers via Zoom, McKinney said. At the secondary level, students also can connect and collaborate with each other via Canvas or Google Classroom.
The district is working to share its schedules and learning management system information with local organizations like United Way of Norman and Community After School Program that will be providing spaces and resources for students learning remotely, McKinney said.
Still, a week before instruction begins, parents had questions for the district. Three parents spoke during the meeting’s public communications section; two of them expressed concerns for their children with autism. Parent Olga Caulfield asked for more communication from the district for students with individualized learning plans, while parent Yolanda Valenzuela told the board that two of her sons, both on the spectrum, need face-to-face interaction and instruction to succeed this year.
“I beg you to consider … the needs of my kids who have autism to be in person, because a computer is not going to provide for them what they need,” Valenzuela said.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino reiterated to the board and to parents that administrators want students in classrooms. The district has “some models in place to get us back soon,” the superintendent said, noting that NPS will be releasing more information on the subject “in the very near future.”
“It’s not just lip service that we’re saying we want to come back soon — we are working to come back soon, because we understand … that many of our students only excel when they’re in front of a teacher,” Migliorino said. “ … It is our intent, it is our mission, it is our goal to get students back in school, but in a safe way, in a way that’s lasting, in a way that’s not in one week and out another week. That is not consistency — that does no one any good.”
