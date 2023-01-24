Norman Public Schools will not hold class on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to forecasted morning temperatures and potentially icy roads and bridges.
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 7:37 pm
