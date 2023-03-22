Four Norman Public Schools educators have been nominated for 2023 district Teacher of the Year.
Jacqueline Coplen, counselor at Madison Elementary School; Pamela Donica, math teacher at Whittier Middle School; Matthew Mairet, second grade teacher at Adams Elementary School; and Cinimin Mattingly, pre-kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary School were selected from a field of 26 site teachers.
Educators were named Teachers of the Year at their respective schools for demonstrating a commitment to excellence and expertise in the classroom.
“These recipients have demonstrated not only exceptional skill and proficiency, but in today’s circumstances their resilience has been inspiring,” Superintendent Nick Migliorino said.
“They are a powerful force of leadership and optimism at their schools and I am so proud to be able to recognize and celebrate them.”
The finalists were selected by the district’s staff development committee based on a written portfolio and interviews. To qualify, teachers must have taught in the district for at least three years, according to Sarah Seymore, director of professional learning and development
The district celebrated site teachers in February with a breakfast where they were asked to provide a portfolio. After undergoing interviews, teachers were selected to become finalists. The district’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at its annual Celebration of Excellence, which will be held on April 14 at the Embassy Suites.
Other awards will be distributed, including Legends of Education Recognition, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the Year, Special Education Teacher of the Year, and Public Education Ambassador Award.
“Each year, I look forward to our celebration season and the opportunity to recognize our incredible teachers and staff members,” Migliorino said.
A camera crew will enter the classrooms of those nominated, and teachers will select three minutes of footage to submit for consideration. Seymore said judges also take into consideration what they do outside the classroom.
“Many of them support the community in various ways, whether it be the Norman community or maybe the community at large when we look at the state of Oklahoma,” she said. “And so this really gives them an opportunity to spotlight the important work they’re doing to support students and families in our community.”
Seymore said teachers are recognized, not just for large accomplishments, but for making small contributions to classrooms and community.
“And it’s not just the big acts that we look at, but it’s also the work that they’re doing day in and day out in classrooms,” she said. “Whether they’re supporting students as they meet them at the door with a friendly face, providing the support in the classroom setting, or reaching out to parents. Many of them go to those extended activities for students, whether it’s baseball or soccer.”
Norman’s Teacher of the Year will represent the district at the state level. Since 2018, Norman has had four teachers named state finalist and one educator named Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
“Norman Public Schools is very proud that we’ve had several state finalists as well as state winners,” Seymore said.
Also recognized at the Celebration of Excellence will be site teachers who have gone out of their way to continue education and have completed advanced degrees, such as doctoral programs, master’s degrees, and specialty certifications.
