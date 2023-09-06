Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino has announced new spectator guidelines for Norman athletic events that include added security measures.
Migliorino’s email, sent Wednesday afternoon, said new protocols will be in place beginning with Friday’s home football game for Norman High.
“…all spectators will walk through a weapons detection system to gain entrance to Harve Collins Stadium. Additionally, we will be utilizing an outside entity, CSC, to provide support for the additional security measures at the entrance gate for these events. This same group works University of Oklahoma events, including most recently the Crosstown Clash. Additionally, the event entrance protocols you experienced at the Crosstown Clash or at previous OU events will be the ones in place for NPS events,” Migliorino wrote.
He wrote that funding for the new security measures came from the passage of the 2023 bond.
“Please note that additional site-level security updates will be instituted in the future thanks to your support of the bond,” Migliorino wrote. “As a reminder, you can review the updated spectator guidelines below or on our website at normanpublicschools.org/athletics. Please review them and prepare accordingly when planning to attend our events. Additionally, law enforcement will have a continued presence at our events.
“As I shared last week, it truly takes everyone to ensure our events are safe and secure. Again I thank you for your understanding and support as we work together for the safety and enjoyment of everyone attending our events.”
Spectator Guidelines
• Entry through weapons detection system is mandatory for all spectators (This is a new addition to the guidelines as of September 5, 2023)
• No Re-entry
• Middle School and Elementary School students must have a parent/guardian or chaperone present at the event for the duration of the contest
• Middle School and High School students from both the home and visiting schools will be expected to have a student ID in order to enter the game (This is a new addition to the guidelines as of August 28, 2023)
• Students should be seated in their designated area(s)
• No Loitering
• Clear plastic tote bags are permitted (1 per person)
• Non-transparent clutch wallets no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed (1 per person)
• Family care items such as diaper bags are permitted
• Bags necessary for approved medical equipment are permitted
• No other bags/backpacks are allowed
Prohibited Items
• Explosives, firearms or weapons
• Alcohol (in all forms)
• Bags, backpacks, fanny packs and hard binocular cases
• Beach balls, footballs or any other sporting equipment
• Coolers, containers or ice chests
• Outside food or drink
• Laser pointers
• Noisemakers of any type that could cause stop in play
• Pets (with the exception of registered service animals)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.