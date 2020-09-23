Norman Public Schools on Wednesday changed its back-to-school guidelines, raising the threshold for a return to fully remote learning in the future.
The district’s Board of Education approved a plan that would bring all students back to fully remote instruction only if Cleveland County reaches a Red Level on the state’s week risk assessment map. Individuals, classes and school sites will continue to quarantine as needed.
“We believe that this recommendation provides a definite and consistent model that everyone can plan around,” said district Superintendent Nick Migliorino.
NPS’ previous plan pivoted students back to remote learning if the county reached an Orange Level 2, defined as 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. A Red Level is 50 or more cases per 100,000 people, along with a few other criteria. The State Department of Health releases a map each Friday morning that assigns each Oklahoma county a color.
The new plan will return Norman students — currently learning remotely this week — to in-person instruction in phases. Here’s what that will look like at all levels:
- Elementary students on a traditional/remote or blended schedule will return to full-time, in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 28.
- Middle school students on a traditional/remote or blended schedule will return to in-person learning on alternate schedules on Sept. 28. They will be back to full-time in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5.
- High school students on a traditional/remote or blended schedule will continue learning remotely during the week of Sept. 28, return on alternate schedules on Oct. 5, then come back to full time in-person learning Oct. 12.
The new plan maintains NPS’ system of choice for families, who can still have their students in traditional/remote, blended, or fully virtual learning.
Teachers, most of whom have been working in person unless sick or quarantined, do not have those same options, Migliorino acknowledged Wednesday. A district spokesperson said that any teachers needing accommodations should contact the district.
Migliorino said the shift in the plan comes after changes in guidance from the State Department of Education, district conversations with the State Department of Health and feedback from families and teachers. It is unclear what changes in guidance have come from the State Department of Education recently; a district spokesperson did not specify Wednesday as to what the district’s conversations with state agencies have looked like.
The superintendent said the previous version of the plan, which has now shifted students to remote learning twice, did not give students and families much-needed consistency. Migliorino also emphasized that the district is not looking at the plan with a one-size-fits all approach, since Norman’s 24 school sites are all experiencing different infection and quarantine numbers.
“Educationally, the stories I’ve heard from many of you … on how far behind, academically, many of our students are, and how far they’ve continued to fall behind since March is incredibly concerning to me,” Migliorino said. “The difficult of teachers and parents having to plan fully for different delivery methods and models, potentially multiple times a month, is also concerning to me.”
The board delivered its unanimous approval of the plan to a room of parents and teachers outfitted in green and advocating for school re-openings. Norman’s return to instruction has been a continual point of division and debate in the Norman educational community over the last few months, with teachers and families of all needs and opinions attending school board meetings and demonstrations to make their voices heard.
Before the board officially approved the plan Wednesday, member Linda Sexton delivered a warning to the Norman community.
“If Norman wants in-person, daily school, then Norman is going to have to do its part as a whole community to keep the spread down in the community," Sexton said. “Too many people run around without masks, or with their masks on and below their noses in stores, and if we want schools to stay open, then the whole community, and if we could, the whole county, needs to be responsible to minimize community spread of COVID-19."
