Norman Public Schools’ Board of Education hired three new assistant principals and approved a new proposed budget during a lengthy Monday night meeting.
The board named Amber Bui assistant principal at Cleveland Elementary, Hadley Shepherd assistant principal intern at Eisenhower Elementary and Yasmin Hoover assistant principal intern at Monroe Elementary.
Bui is currently the district’s director of transportation at the transportation center. Shepherd is a fifth grade teacher at Eisenhower, while Hoover is a fourth grade teacher at McKinley Elementary. NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the district had numerous qualified applicants for each of the positions.
”It’s been really tough to have a quality [applicant] pool...this year, in all of our interviews, we’ve had incredible pools,” Migliorino said.
Monday's three-hour meeting also touched on district finances, as Chief Financial Officer Brenda Burkett presented an amended version of 2019-2020 last year’s budget and a look at the coming year’s budget.
The 2020-2021 budget projects decreases in the district’s three major fund balances (the general fund, building fund and child nutrition fund). The dips in the balances are due to everything from a decrease in state aid funding to a projected loss of funding from a local tax increment finance district.
Burkett noted that the budget she presented Monday is still preliminary, and that the district is waiting on some news in July and August that could impact the budget outlook.
The board also took a moment to adopt a resolution taking a stance against racism and affirming the district’s commitment to active listening, learning and change regarding racial injustice and inequality. Migliorino also reaffirmed his support for NPS’ school resource officer program, which places trained Norman police officers in Norman schools.
“We must believe, each of us, individually and collectively, is responsible for creating and nurturing an anti-racist learning environment where our students are respected and valued for who they are regardless of their skin color,” board president Linda Sexton read from the resolution.
In a relatively short agenda item, NPS chief technology officer Peter Liesenfeld told the board that the district is looking to amend one of its policies that addresses student use of district-provided technology. In January, two dozen NPS parents publicly expressed their concerns and questions about their students’ school technology use during a comment section of a school board meeting.
The amended policy will clarify, in writing, some of the biggest questions surrounding student tech use.
Under the new policy, the district would roll out an online enrollment program to give parents more information about their child’s school-provided technology and collect parents’ digital signatures of approval (parents are currently asked for physical signatures for approval). If parents do not sign to approve, the district will have a follow-up conversation with them, Liesenfeld said.
Previously, parents told The Transcript and the school board that they were not receiving sufficient notice or communication from the district about their students’ access to district technology.
The policy will also clarify who has access to students’ emails, outline the vetting and approval process for apps on student devices and articulate the district’s personal cell phone use and screen time guidance. Liesenfeld presented an outline of the policy for information only Monday; the board will review it and take action at its next meeting.
Beth Albert, NPS’ director of professional development and student achievement, told the board that the district will soon be using learning management platforms to centralize student and parent resources. Elementary students will use Seesaw, a digital portfolio for student work and engagement, while secondary students will use Canvas, a platform for posting grades and class content that’s utilized in colleges nationally.
Moving ahead with the district’s 2019 bond projects, the board approved subcontractor bids for projects at both high schools, Alcott Middle School, Lakeview and Washington elementaries and the Nancy O’Brian Performing Arts Center.
The meeting also included a reminder that the district will be hosting in-person graduation ceremonies next week. Norman North will host its ceremony at 8 p.m. June 26 at Harve Collins Field, while Norman High will host its ceremony at 9 a.m. June 27 at the same location.
