On a night when longtime Norman Public Schools board member Linda Sexton announced her resignation, the panel authorized a February election so voters can decide a nearly $354 million bond issue that will address a district wishlist for new construction and remodeling projects.
The proposal features a new all-schools fine arts performance venue and a stand-alone facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at Max Westheimer Airport. It also includes a new multi-sport athletic stadium at Norman North High School and updates to Harve Collins Stadium at Norman High School.
A new transportation building for NPS, a much-needed animal barn for the district’s FFA program and the creation of multi-use spaces in district high schools for esports and other activities also are in the bond proposal, along with elementary school classroom additions, STEAM classrooms as well as maintenance and upgrades for every district school site.
The bond proposal approved Monday night will be considered during a Feb. 14 election. If approved by voters, it would not result in an increase in the millage rate for Norman residents.
Projects in the bond proposal were identified through demographic studies, facility assessments and input from parents, teachers, staff and community stakeholders.
“I want to thank everyone involved for the collaboration and aggressive, forward-thinking planning that has gone into preparing this bond resolution,” NPS Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino said. “This bond will support the district in its day-to-day operations and provide improvements for our students and staff. These are steps in our long-term plan to maintain and enhance excellent educational opportunities for our students today and into the future.”
The first of two propositions will ask for an issuance of $349,800,00, which will address school improvements, including acquiring sites, construction, repairing, remodeling, and equipping school buildings.
The second, totaling $4,100,000, would be used to acquire transportation equipment.
Both propositions would be paid through interest, not exceeding 10% and will be paid off within five years.
Administrators are asking for $10,256,000 for Norman High School for a new multi-use space for esports, a new theater addition, as well as other upgrades.
For $18,227,000, they are also looking to build an esports multi-use space at Norman North High School as a part of its upgrades. Norman North would receive an additional $24,085,000 for an expansion and upgrade of its stadium, as well as track improvements.
“We talk about athletics and fine arts. Where does esports fall? It is a team sport, but it is also a fine motor skill,” board member Dirk O’Hara said. “We have a lot of sports that keep students engaged. We have kids in band and that do all these creative things that are keeping them on a good path.”
O'Hara said esports is a growing profession and hobby, and he is excited to invest in those who may not otherwise participate in team sports.
Members of the board showed their support for the expansion of the Norman North football stadium and track.
“I sat back and thought, the football team, in 25 years, has never had a home game,” O’Hara said. “This is a huge equity piece for me. It allows Norman North to be its own freestanding high school, not just for the team, but for the band, and all students involved.”
Site-specific elementary and middle school improvement projects include: Adams Elementary, $7,641,000; Cleveland Elementary School, $6,855,000; Eisenhower Elementary $2,989,000; Jackson Elementary, $2,231,000; Jefferson Elementary, $4,844,000; Kennedy Elementary School, $4,751,000; Lakeview Elementary, $775,000; Lincoln Elementary, $5,269,000; Madison Elementary, $1,104,000; McKinley Elementary, $9,880,000; Monroe Elementary, $12,105,000; Reagan Elementary, $446,000; Roosevelt Elementary, $1,278,000; Truman Elementary, $863,000; Truman Primary School, $2,494,000; Washington Elementary, $687,000; Wilson Elementary, $7,6951,000; Alcott Middle School, $5,224,000; Irving Middle School, $7,694,000; Longfellow Middle School, $760,000; and Whittier Middle School, $4,405,000.
District-wide big ticket items include a high school aviation academy, $32,745,000; a performing arts auditorium, $18,420,000; a District Transportation Facility, $8,345,000; and an FFA facility, $5,000,000.
Justin Milner, NPS associate superintendent and chief operating officer, informed those in attendance that bond issues are important ways to improve infrastructure where state funding falls short.
“This is a mechanism for the schools to make capital improvement projects possible. General fund would never allow for the building of facilities. We get some funding from the state, but it falls short, so we use bond funding to supplement that, as well as transportation needs,” he said.
Cindy Nashert, NPS board president, said that the move was calculated and has been overseen by the board.
“This board spent a full day dissecting everything from the people that did the review to where we are going. We have to grow,” she said.
Sexton, meanwhile, said she would resign effective Dec. 31, after more than 30 years on the board.
"Kids have my heart," she said. "My kids. Your kids. All of the kids. I have tried to help Norman Public Schools keep them safe and nurture and teach them."
