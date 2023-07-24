It isn’t a secret that Oklahoma teachers are facing unprecedented challenges, and a Norman Public Schools board member is reaching out to the community for help.
Chad Vice wants locals to get involved in public education where possible.
Different reports show that teachers are experiencing burnout, especially following the pandemic. Earlier this month, board member Alex Ruggiers was one of many to describe the hiring situation as a “crisis.”
To ramp up support for educators, Vice would like volunteers to step up and help.
“The volunteer role in our schools is so important to our teachers,” Vice said. “We provide our teachers with many things, and we try very hard to fulfill their requests but there’s nothing that will take the place of people.”
Vice said he is interested in allocating resources to hire a volunteer coordinator, but that kind of justification would require members of the community to step up their efforts to support their local schools.
“I would love to have a volunteer coordinator that does nothing but help people where they need to be,” he said. “Whether it’s grandparents that have a grandchild in the school or not, if you’re retired, if you are still involved in your career and have the flexibility of having paid time off or days off or scheduled days off during the week, having that volunteering engagement in our schools is so important.”
He called volunteering a “game changer” for teachers and students as it eases responsibility from those who bear the brunt of public education. He said it is also important for volunteers, as service educates them about what is going on in their community.
“It allows the community to understand what’s going on in the buildings, firsthand,” Vice said. “Teaching isn’t what it was five years ago. Teaching has changed. The world has changed, and teaching must change with it.”
Vice learned about the importance of building a strong community from his childhood.
Raised in Cordell, a small farming town in Western Oklahoma, he said he draws inspiration from individuals in his life who taught him the importance of giving back.
“You do what you say and say what you do, help neighbors and family in moments of crisis, and celebrate when things are good and learn the value of honesty, integrity and hard work,” Vice said.
“The community took interest in our youth and was always supportive in all of our school activities.”
He said he wants Norman students to experience the same kinds of blessings he experienced as a child.
“We were so blessed and fortunate that we had about every resource a kid would want,” he said. “Our teachers were amazing. Our principals were amazing. Our counselors were amazing. Our Educators, their passion burned deep for our success.”
In 2010, he moved to Norman to take advantage of a business opportunity, and since then, he has called the city his home.
“We became involved in our community. Servant leadership is important to our family. We wash the feet of others. That’s our focus and how we spend our time,” he said.
After graduating from high school in Cordell, he attended the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service in Texas, after which he returned to Oklahoma and completed a business degree at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
He then returned to Cordell where he worked at a small funeral home where he had previously worked when he was 14.
“I thought I would probably be there forever, but the Good Lord had different plans for me,” he said.
On April 19, 1995, white supremacists planned and executed a truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people. The tragedy necessitated funeral workers from the surrounding area, and during his senior year of college, Vice went to Ground Zero to aid in recovery efforts.
“I wanted to intentionally forget how many days I was at Ground Zero assisting every agency recovering people that perished in that tragedy,” Vice said.
While in Oklahoma City, he met an individual who offered him a position at a funeral home in the city, and he accepted. He worked with Service Corporation International from 1995 to 1998. The home was sold, and he remained at that company until 2010.
He is now the CEO of Service Group of Oklahoma, a company he cofounded in 2015.
Vice said he never imagined he would run for the school board, but that changed after he volunteered with a school organization.
He volunteered for Watch DOGS – Dads of Great Students, which promotes student engagement with father figures at school.
“A male role model is a critical component to a positive and healthy development of a child,” he said.
Someone at Watch DOGS approached him and encouraged him to run for the school board seat, and in 2014, he won the position after running unopposed. In 2019, he won reelection.
“Chad puts his entire self into anything and everything I’ve ever seen him do, and that includes being a board member for Norman Public Schools,” said Nick Migliorino, NPS superintendent. “He is extremely passionate about kids, families, and teachers and providing the best experience we can for anyone who is part of our district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.