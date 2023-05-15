Two Norman school board members recently called out state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters for referring to teachers unions as terrorist organizations.
Board member Annette Price, speaking Monday night — the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week — said teachers should be praised for their work.
“As someone who saw the horrors of the Oklahoma City bombing, I can say with absolute certainty, these comments are reprehensible for our educators,” she said. “Our teachers and their representatives deserve our utmost respect.”
Price said Professional Educators of Norman, the district’s teachers’ union, deserves respect, adding that teachers feel disrespected when top administrators attack them.
“I encourage everyone in our community to take a moment to do something nice for a teacher, administrator or support staff member this week,” Price said. “We must make sure they know we have their backs every day.”
Earlier this month, Walters accused teachers unions of disseminating misinformation.
“And again, we have organizations like the teachers union that have gone out there and spread all kinds of lies about what’s going on in the agency,” Walters said. “The teachers union — I don’t negotiate with the teachers union, they’re a terrorist organization.”
NPS board member Alex Ruggiers, who holds a doctoral degree in education and previously served as a teacher, said Walters’ words hurt teacher recruiting amid a hiring crisis.
“Our state superintendent referred to our teachers unions as terrorist organizations in the middle of a teacher hiring crisis,” Ruggiers said. “As someone who has been a member of PEN for every year that I taught in NPS, I really do find those comments unacceptable.”
NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said Teacher Appreciation Week is a time for the community to rally around teachers because they are often not recognized enough for what they do.
“Simply put, Norman Public Schools would not be what it is without all of our incredible teachers who are dedicated to serving our students, families and community,” Migliorino said. “They play a critical role in shaping the lives of our students and equipping them for future success, and they truly make a difference each and every day.
“Our teachers do so much, and while we need to make sure to recognize them this week during Teacher Appreciation Week, they deserve our thanks throughout the entire year.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, serves on the House Education Committee and previously worked as a middle school teacher in Oklahoma City Public Schools.
Rosecrants said the administration of Gov. Kevin Stitt, which includes Ryan Walters, has sought to harm education.
“Because I have a passion to protect and strengthen our public schools and teachers, I can feel the pulse of our educators and how they’re doing in the classroom,” he said. “The fear mongering, gaslighting and ignorance exhibited by Superintendent Walters does untold harm to the entire teaching profession, a profession which is already struggling through a historic shortage.”
Rosecrants attributed the teacher shortage to low pay, but is exacerbated by disrespect from people on all levels, including Walters.
“My main question is now, is this disdain for teachers purposeful so he can help usher in a new private school-voucher focused education system by pushing our best and brightest out of the classroom, or is he going to run for another statewide office and will not get away from the campaign trail?” said Rosecrants, who called for Walters to make a public apology.
Ruggiers echoed Price and said that now, more than ever, it is important for parents and community members to do something to show teachers how much they are appreciated.
“For this teacher appreciation week, I wanted to remind everyone that professional organizations fight every single day for schools that teachers can feel respected in,” he said.
