The Norman Public Schools Board of Education will consider raising school lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year by 10 cents when members meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will meet behind closed doors to discuss candidates for fine arts director and interim assistant principal at Norman North High School.
Panel members will then return to open session to vote on filling the positions.
Norman Public Schools is looking to hire its first fine arts director in more than two decades. Brad Benson retires this months after 44 years with the district, including 22 year leading the program.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino has said Benson will be hard to replace.
“You think about all of the years of service, which is really about 46 years if you think about all of his student teaching, his internships and everything else he’s been a part of,” Migliorino said. “He’s been very instrumental in creating and maintaining the fine arts program at the level we expect them to be. He is now of the primary reasons Norman Public Schools is known for the fine arts.”
Tuesday’s special meeting will be at the Dr. Joseph N. Siano Administrative Services Center, Room A, 131 S. Flood Avenue.
