Norman Public Schools’ Board of Education will decide during a Friday morning hearing whether to fire a Norman High School teacher who leaked photos of threatening graffiti in a school bathroom.
The board will hold the public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Friday at NPS’ Administrative Services Center to hear from Richard Cavett and from NPS administration, which is recommending Cavett’s termination.
Both Cavett — a Norman High history and literature teacher — and the administration will be able to call witnesses and make statements Friday as the board considers each of their arguments.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino recommended Cavett be fired after an incident Feb. 17, when NHS students discovered graffiti in a women’s bathroom stall that listed first names with last name initials, and called the listed students racial slurs and derogatory names. The graffiti also threatened violence if the writing was erased or covered.
The district quickly painted over the graffiti, which reappeared over the next two days, The Oklahoman reported at the time; Norman police were called and investigated, but eventually found no ongoing threat.
Cavett, on hearing about the threat and receiving photos of the graffiti from a student, shared the photos to a teacher and a parent to get them out to local media and alert the public to the issue, he told The Oklahoman.
In his recommendation that the board fire Cavett, Migliorino wrote that the recommendation “arises from (Cavett’s) poor decisions, complete lack of professional judgment, intentional release of student information with the knowledge and intent thatsuch (sic) information would make it to the media and posted on social media, false statements made in connection with the incident and immoral conduct” when it comes to Cavett’s actions after the graffiti incident.
While The Transcript is in communication with Cavett’s legal team, Cavett’s attorney did not reply Wednesday when asked for Cavett’s response to the district’s allegations.
Migliorino alleges Cavett, on seeing a student’s photos of the graffiti, did not send the student to school authorities or the front office, but had the student send the pictures to his personal phone after giving them his cell number.
The Oklahoman reported that multiple students whose names were listed in the graffiti said they never heard from or received support from school counselors or staffers after their names were written in the threat.
Similarly, three parents of listed students told The Oklahoman the district did “a poor job communicating” with them after the threats surfaced.
The superintendent says Cavett sent the photos to a teacher and a parent intending that the pictures be shared to media and social media, that Cavett delayed sending the photos to an assistant principal on request, and that that delay “obstructed” the district and NPD’s investigations into the graffiti.
The recommendation also alleges Cavett “falsified information” and was “knowingly dishonest” about several aspects of his behavior when questioned by administrators.
The district claims that Cavett’s alleged actions exposed students — in this case, the students whose names were listed in the graffiti — to “embarrassment and disparagement,” breached ethics and judgment and put his own interest above his students, all of which Migliorino says justify his firing.
Cavett, who spoke to The Oklahoman about his case this spring, is also accused of “exhibit(ing) a character of dishonesty when discussing the incident with the media.”
Students and parents interviewed by The Oklahoman said they were not embarrassed by Cavett’s actions, despite their names or their children’s names appearing on the list. Several said they were thankful for the steps he took in the face of a violent message.