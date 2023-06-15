Norman Public Schools has purchased 6.5 acres near the Norman North High School campus as plans to build a new football stadium take shape.
The undeveloped land is just north of the football/soccer field on the southwest corner of Stubbeman Avenue and Rock Creek Road.
Justin Milner, the district’s associate superintendent and chief operating officer, said the parcel will be the likely location for a new football stadium.
The district, though, is still considering building the stadium over the practice field.
Funds for the stadium became available following the passage in February of a nearly $354 million bond proposal for building and equipment upgrades across the district.
Since its passage, district administrators have met with stakeholders, including teachers and parents, to find out what they want to see in the new facility.
“After getting that feedback, we were able to purchase 6.5 acres at the end of the soccer field off Stubbeman and Rock Creek,” Milner said. “Now we own property all the way to Rock Creek, so that gives us flexibility looking at all ends of the operation.”
While the district has released renderings of what the new stadium may look like, the design has not been finalized, Milner said.
“When we originally designed it, it was going to sit in the footprint of the practice facility, but we didn’t own that piece of property until recently,” he said. “Right now, we are looking at different options.”
Milner said the district will announce the location of the stadium by fall, and it will start digging by the spring of 2024.
“If we go under construction in the spring, I would think it would take a year and a half,” he said. “If we push through bad weather, in the third season (fall of 2025), I would hope they would be playing on it. The caveat is that these are in draft form.”
Other projects taking shape
The district also held stakeholder meetings for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy and the unnamed fine arts center at Irving Middle School, two other bond projects.
“Through our partnership (with the University of Oklahoma), we are on the airport in their building,” Milner said. “It would make the most sense to build that facility at the airport.”
The district has not announced the exact location of the new aviation academy building.
Milner said that building and the fine arts center should break ground in spring 2024, as well, and the aviation academy building will take two years to build if it doesn’t experience delays or supply chain issues.
The new fine arts center will not exceed the capacity of the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts on the Norman North campus.
While the number of seats has not yet been released, school board member Alex Ruggiers said it will supplement a district-wide need for venues, especially for elementary and middle school performances, concerts and recitals.
“During concert season, the Nancy O’Brian Center’s space is almost constantly in use, so having another space for the performing arts as well as other ceremonies and events is a necessary and worthy addition,” Ruggiers said. “The location in southeast Norman makes attending those types of events much more convenient for a large number of families.”
Milner said the performing arts center will go up on a tract south of Irving unless a better offer presents itself between now and fall.
“That’s the location for now,” he said. “I always leave myself room for miracles to happen, but that’s where it’s going to be unless something just magically happens. And I don’t see that happening.”
As part of the design, the new fine arts center will not interfere with the school’s cross country course, which is also on the south side of Irving.
NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said families will benefit from the bond projects for generations.
“This bond will have a generational impact on Norman Public Schools, our students and the Norman community,” Migliorino said. “Since this is a 10-year bond, the process will be a marathon, and I thank everyone in advance for their patience. We will do everything we can to keep the community updated as projects are underway.”
Milner said since the bond issue was passed, residents have been curious about what’s been happening and when construction will start. He and Migliorino are asking families to be patient.
“In the grand scale, it may not look like much, but there’s a lot of working parts to make this happen,” Milner said. “We want to be good stewards of the dollars we’ve been given. We want to get it right the first time.”
