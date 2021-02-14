Norman Public Schools has called a traditional snow day for Monday, Feb. 15 and will participate in remote learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the extreme winter weather in Norman.
NPS will not hold school due to the weather, the district said in a Facebook post. While the severe weather is expected to continue through Tuesday, the district has decided that it will switch to remote learning for the day and will close all school buildings.
The district said teachers should be providing information regarding coursework for students to complete during the remote learning day.
“We continue to closely monitor weather conditions and will provide updates regarding the remainder of the school week as soon as more information becomes available,” NPS said in the post.
