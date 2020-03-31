Norman Public Schools has canceled proms, and is exploring virtual commencement ceremonies until in-person ceremonies are safe again.
In a newsletter sent to parents Tuesday, NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino said that the district is committed to giving seniors in-person ceremonies at a later time, but for now, the district is looking at options for virtual commencement ceremonies.
The superintendent’s Tuesday update also included clarifying details about student grades, internet access and refunds as the district transitions to distance learning for the rest of the semester.
More details about NPS’ state-mandated distance learning plan — which will replace in-person instruction while school buildings are closed statewide this spring — will be released on NPS’ website by the end of this week. Teachers should start sending out their specific plans next week.
Migliorino has emphasized that while it will be important for students to keep up on distance learning assignments so they can keep growing academically, the district’s distance learning plan will be for enrichment purposes, and won’t negatively impact students’ grades.
The district is not assigning grades to any work assigned during distance learning. All NPS students’ third quarter grades are frozen as of March 13, but until April 24, students will have a chance to do extra credit assignments, redo past assignments or complete make-up work to boost the frozen grades.
When high school students see their final grades at the end of the semester, they’ll have the option to take their regular letter grade for a course, or convert the letter grade to a pass/no pass. Migliorino’s newsletter warns that while a pass/no pass will not go toward a student’s GPA, it also may not be the best option for athletes or students seeking scholarships.
"It is our commitment to put educational relationships before academic rigor and help students through the uncharted territory that we all face,” Migliorino wrote Tuesday. "I have confidence in our educators and also in our students. It will not be easy and there will certainly be bumps along the way, but we will get through it together."
Migliorino’s newsletter also offers a few options to families that don’t have internet access as NPS shifts into distance learning. Families that don’t have internet should notify their principal, according to Migliorino, and can find low-cost internet through AT&T or Cox, which is now offering two months of free internet and installation to qualifying families.
The district is also working to provide refunds to families who have already paid for field trips, school meals or fundraisers.
Any payments of more than $50 will be refunded first; any payments of less than $50 will be refunded “at a later date” in cash. According to Migliorino’s newsletter, families should contact their principal if they need a quicker refund or want to donate the money to their student’s school. Student meal balances will roll over into the next school year, but families can contact NPS’ Child Nutrition office at 405-366-5908 if they need a refund on their balance.
As of Monday, NPS is passing out a week’s supply of meals to any student in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday at each NPS school site via drive-thru style car lines. Any student 18 or under can receive meals.
Families who cannot make the Monday lines can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays instead. The Child Nutrition office is available for families that need to make alternate pickup arrangements.
The district has a COVID-19 FAQ and more general information on its site.
