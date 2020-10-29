Norman Public Schools will keep schools closed for the fourth day in a row Friday due to continued power outages across school sites.
Friday is the district's fourth traditional inclement weather day this week, meaning that students and teachers will not be doing remote learning from home.
While ice has mostly cleared across Norman, downed power lines and tree debris mean schools are "not safe for students at this time," the district said Thursday. Many Norman homes are still without power, ruling out the option for remote learning.
Because NPS only has one inclement weather day built into its calendar this year, the school district will be adding an instructional day in the spring to make up for one of the lost days this week. While Thanksgiving and winter break will continue as scheduled, NPS plans to have school on President's Day (Feb. 15), which is traditionally a holiday.
The district will keep families updated on any future calendar changes, according to NPS.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
