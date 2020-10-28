Norman Public Schools will close schools for a third day in a row Thursday, taking another traditional inclement weather day without instruction.
Because of continued widespread power outages in Norman, NPS will close its buildings and will not be holding remote classes Thursday, according to an announcement from the district.
As of Wednesday morning, more than 12,000 Norman OG&E customers were still without power. The district's announcement notes that several schools and district facilities are still experiencing outages as well.
Because NPS only has one inclement weather day built into its calendar this year, the school district will be adding an instructional day in the spring to make up for one of the lost days this week. While Thanksgiving and winter break will continue as scheduled, NPS will have school on President's Day (Feb. 15), which is traditionally a holiday.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
