The Norman Public Schools board unanimously voted Monday to comply with a bill passed in Oklahoma’s 2022 Legislative session that requires students to use bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Senate Bill 615 requires public school districts in the state to designate bathrooms “for the exclusive use of the female sex or male sex, as determined on an individual’s birth certificate” under threat of losing 5% in state funding for the following fiscal year, according to an NPS memo.
The board voted to comply with the bill along with four other items in a consent agenda during a special Monday meeting. Board member Chad Vice was absent.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed SB 615 May 25.
State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, argued his bill ensures privacy and protection for students.
State Reps. Jacob Rosecrants and Emily Virgin, both Democrats in Norman, voted against the bill. Before voting no, Rosecrants argued bills like SB 615 hurt youth such as his transgender son.
NPS students and staff could now face disciplinary action if they don’t use the bathroom identified on their birth certificate. Patrons who violate the updated rules would be informed and then could be removed and restricted from school campuses if they continue to violate.
Board member Alex Ruggiers, a member of the LGBTQ community, said the state put the district “between a rock and a hard place” by threatening its budget. He said he voted for the item because he didn’t want to take money away from students and teachers.
“If people are upset about that bill, I really do recommend that they reach out to their legislators and be active citizens. Civic engagement is the best way to combat these things that are coming down from above us at the state.”
NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said any legislation such as SB 615 “could potentially affect students,” but also said he believes the district addresses students’ individual needs well.
“We’re going to handle every student, every situation, individually, if there are any, individually, and work with those families individually,” Migliorino said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.