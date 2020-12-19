As Norman Public Schools’ student body has grown significantly more diverse over the last few years, gaining more students of color, the demographics of its faculty, staff and administrators have stood still, numbers from the district show.
Norman Public Schools is currently serving more Black, Hispanic, Asian, multi-racial and Pacific Islander students than it did five years ago, numbers provided by NPS show. But the district’s teachers and administrators have remained majority white, even as the numbers of white students in the district shrinks.
Demographic data requested of NPS, which details a demographic breakdown on students for the last five years and on teachers and administrators for the last three, show that NPS’ teachers have been about 91% white for the last three years, while the student body has shrunk from about 57% white to 55.4% white during that same period.
All other student demographics remain underrepresented by teachers and administrators, though the most substantial gap appears between NPS’ Hispanic students and teachers.
NPS’ Hispanic student body has grown significantly over the last five years, from about 13.9% to about 16.3% of the overall student body, which has 14,419 students this year. But the district currently has only 20 Hispanic teachers, who make up just 1.75% of NPS’ total teachers. The district has one Hispanic administrator.
The disparity in diversity isn’t a new issue for the district. Superintendent Nick Migliorino raised the issue at his annual “State of the Schools” address the last two years, while the district’s Diversity Enrichment Council addressed issues like recruiting and retaining more diverse educators.
This year, the district committed more permanently to the issue, naming Stephanie Williams the district’s first executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Williams is now heading a recruitment cadre, a group of 10 to 11 NPS educators.
That group has a few initial focuses, including analyzing the district’s current demographics, thinking through NPS’ needs and researching how other districts are addressing recruitment and retention. The group, Williams said, is diverse in terms of both race and ethnicity and academic subjects and teaching levels.
One area of “laser focus” for the cadre will be attending job and career fairs to find candidates for the district, Williams said.
NPS wants to attract both the best teachers and teachers who represent the student body they serve, she said.
“We also know that diversity attracts diversity, so [we’ll really be] putting them out there front and center,” Williams said of the cadre.
Williams and her colleagues aren’t just focused on recruitment and retention; they’re zooming in on the district’s curriculum and instruction, too, making sure NPS has a culturally responsive curriculum.
As Williams and Migliorino have mentioned publicly, the district also is conducting a library audit to ensure its literature also reflects students and their needs.
Once the recruitment cadre’s work becomes established, there’s still the job of making sure teachers who come to the district are feeling supported and connected.
Williams said she believes the district already does strong work in providing mentorship and professional development for its teachers, but she knows “we can push that further.”
Williams, who was a principal, assistant principal and teacher in the years before she took over the district’s diversity and equity work, said it’s essential that teachers are connected with other faculty and staff who look like them and can support them.
The work of retention and recruitment in the district must be sustainable, Williams and Migliorino have emphasized. NPS spokesperson Wes Moody said these issues are built into NPS’ strategic plan, ensuring they remain priorities beyond the district’s current administration.
But Williams said the district also is focused on making sure the community has “education and ownership” of and about diversity work, that the priority of creating a district that reflects its students and serves all involved is ingrained internally.
