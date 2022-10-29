Norman Public Schools employees are now allowed to carry guns on school property, but only if the district designates them.
School board members voted unanimously earlier this month to allow employees who have obtained an armed security guard license or peace officer certification to carry handguns at work.
The policy is not “an open invitation” for anyone with those certifications to carry on school property, board member Alex Ruggiers told The Transcript on Friday.
As of Friday, only emergency management coordinator David Teuscher had been approved to carry on campus, according to school district spokesperson Wes Moody.
“For the foreseeable future, it’s just him,” Ruggiers said.
Ruggiers said similar policies are usually adopted by districts that don’t have school resource officers.
Even though NPS partners with the Norman Police Department to staff schools with officers, the district decided to move forward with the policy given heightened safety concerns, he said.
Under the policy adopted Oct. 3, the school district will pay for all training and related costs for the designated employee.
The policy requires the district to submit a report to law enforcement if any designated employee points or shoots the gun, and gives Superintendent Nick Migliorino the power to suspend an employee’s ability to carry until a school board vote on the matter.
In Oklahoma, a security guard must complete Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training courses, according to government requirements. Law enforcement officers in the state must complete at least 600 hours of training, according to the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.
Teachers will not be allowed to carry unless they’re designated by the school board to do so, Ruggiers said. The district has not received any requests from other employees to carry on school property.
“This is definitely not a policy where anyone who meets these criteria can bring a gun,” he said. They have to be approved by the board of education.”
Teuscher, a former Norman police officer, joins school resources officers who are carrying a gun on campus. The school district resource officers are not in place for routine student discipline but school safety, officials said.
Ruggiers said the decision to designate Teuscher “definitely came from a desire to keep our kids safe.”
“We can debate over whether this is the best way to do it, but I really do believe this decision came out of a desire for parents to feel like their kids are safer in schools here,” he said.
