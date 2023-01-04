Two months after Norman Public Schools first told families about a malicious ransomware attack, the district announced Wednesday that it had completed its investigation.
The district also confirmed that driver’s license numbers for some current and former NPS staff “may have been viewed of taken by the unauthorized user.”
“NPS also determined that certain information related to current and former students was potentially impacted,” the district told families in an email.
“NPS is placing notations in the electronic records in Infinite Campus for potentially impacted students, the email stated. “Those notations will describe the type of information that was potentially viewed or taken by the unauthorized actor.”
The district reported Wednesday it “remains unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of anyone’s personal information.”
Last month, NPS told families the personal information of certain staff and students was compromised by an unauthorized “actor” who gained access to some computer systems.
NPS first reported a “malicious ransomware attack” Nov. 4 and warned families to discontinue using district-issued laptop computers and other devices.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that threatens to publish or blocks access to data or a computer system, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays a ransom fee to the attacker.
The attack disabled a majority of school district operating systems, including Infinite Campus, Canvas and Seesaw, for about eight days.
The district continues to offer identity theft protection services to anyone who may be affected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.