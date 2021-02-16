Norman Public Schools students will continue learning remotely Wednesday and Thursday, while the University of Oklahoma will close its Norman campus again on Wednesday.
NPS, which pivoted to remote learning Tuesday after a snow day Monday, will keep students learning from home on Wednesday and Thursday.
Norman is set to get additional snowfall Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. While the state has intermittently been experiencing rolling power outages over the last day, NPS said teachers will communicate with students and be flexible as their students learn remotely.
OU announced Tuesday afternoon that its Norman campus will close again Wednesday. The university has now canceled classes three days in a row.
Essential workers should check with their supervisors about their Wednesday schedules, while nonessential workers will receive another day of paid administrative leave, OU said.
