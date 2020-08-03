Teachers, parents and administrators in Norman Public Schools could agree on one thing: their ultimate desire to get teachers and students back in the classroom.
But the most desirable road to get there, and what to do in the meantime, varied depending on the speaker Monday. And during NPS’ Board of Education meeting that evening, a burgeoning divide in the Norman Public Schools community broke open.
In a public communications section that ran for more than an hour, more than 20 parents and teachers spoke to the board, many expressing a desire for in-person learning for their students and children. The comments came as other parents and teachers applauded NPS’ decision after advocating for a delayed start to the school year and more virtual options.
Over the last few weeks and months, administrators have heard pleas and requests from every side, from those who wish to stick with the district’s original three-option learning plan, to those who wish to close schools until safe.
Administrators emphasized Monday that while the district’s Sunday decision to return to fully virtual learning on Aug. 24 is necessary for now, they want students back in their classrooms, too, and are ready to work with the community to eventually make it happen.
“I want to be incredibly clear, that from the beginning, that I want kids in school,” NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said Monday. “There is no doubt, I don’t want there to be a hesitation in anyone’s mind, that that is not where I want to be, for all the reasons that have been expressed this evening, whether it’s from the teacher’s perspective, the welfare of students perspective, the social and emotional perspective, and the academic perspective of all students. That is my goal, and that is what I want to happen, and we are going to figure out how to make that happen.”
The decision
The district’s decision comes on the heels of a week of record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers in Cleveland County that ended with the county at an Orange 1 alert level.
The designation, part of a set of color-coded reopening suggestions from the State Department of Education, would normally recommend that school districts in the county at hand transition to an alternative A/B schedule that would put different groups of students in a school on different days.
But for Norman, the A/B schedule wasn’t an option, Migliorino said. The superintendent said Monday that Norman isn’t ready to have its teachers teach students on alternating in-person schedules while also teaching students who opted for online instruction.
The district went right to the Orange 2 suggestion, which recommends moving to fully virtual learning. Migliorino said that while he and other administrators want students in schools, the decision was one they had to make to give teachers time and space to learn how to teach virtually.
“If I was to say right now, let’s just go (to the A/B schedule) that a lot of other districts have put out there, we’re not going to have a good outcome — our teachers are not prepared,” Migliorino said.
Norman is not the first or only district to move to fully virtual instruction. Oklahoma City Public Schools, Putnam City Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools will deliver the first parts of their school years virtually.
While other cities around Norman, including Moore and Noble, have opted to move ahead with a multi-option plan like the one Norman originally adopted, board member Linda Sexton said Monday that she doesn’t want to compare Norman to other districts.
“All of us already know all of those reasons why it’s best for kids to be in person in school, but right now, we can’t call some other country, because their cases have gone way, way down while the United States has gone way, way up,” Sexton said. “The countries that opened schools successfully have already not beaten, but controlled the pandemic. We can’t call another district and say, ‘Oh, how do you do this?’ because they don’t know either. We’re all doing the best we can to keep as many people safe as we can.”
The decision to go virtual is not a final one for the rest of the school year — Migliorino said the district will continue to adhere to the state’s recommendations and color-coded system when it comes to reopening. The superintendent did not give a clear picture of how that will happen, or how the district will handle instruction if county cases fluctuate between color levels.
If parents and teachers want to see students back in schools, Sexton and other board members asked the community Monday night to commit to taking actions that will lower case numbers and risk.
“It’s really challenging in my position to talk to experts in the medical field and be told why I can’t do things as opposed to ‘How can we do things?’” Migliorino said. “So that’s something that I would ask everybody in here that has the energy and the passion this evening, is to work with those medical professionals and help me figure out the ‘how,’ and let’s all get on the same page...I want students in school.”
The reaction
For some teachers, Sunday’s announcement brought a moment of relief.
Sara Doolittle, an English teacher at Norman High School, said she had hoped for the announcement, but was still shocked Sunday. An NPS teacher of 10 years, Doolittle was slated to teach multiple class sections this fall, and said she had heard from several of her families that their students couldn’t afford to attend in person lest they expose a family member back at home.
For others, the virtual decision brought frustration and concern. Many of the teachers and parents who spoke at Monday night’s meeting asked for choice for themselves and their families, lamenting the fact that the district’s latest plan does not offer the multiple options once available.
Several parents told administrators they are disappointed in the district’s decision, and wish for a middle ground that would allow some students to return to the classrooms.
“Today I am here because I am incredibly disappointed in Norman Public Schools for only providing one option to return to school this year,” said Casey Vinyard, a parent of one NPS graduate and one middle schooler. “I am very aware of the concerns for returning to in-person school. I am respectful of those who have underlying health issues or are afraid for family members that might be at risk. What I don’t understand is: Why is there not an option for teachers, parents and students that want to return to school in person? I want everyone to have an option that works for their family.”
Across the spectrum of opinion, the virtual announcement brought extra questions and concerns. How will the district meet the needs of students with special needs and specialized learning plans? Why will extracurriculars and athletics continue while students can no longer learn in person? How will young students with parents who are essential workers and can’t stay home complete their schoolwork and receive emotional and social support without in-person school?
“I definitely have a lot of worries for our community and the children of parents who are essential workers…I would love to see the district have more of a robust plan for those children,” Doolittle said Monday afternoon. "...A lot of teachers are still concerned about ‘What kind of social safety net are we going to have for our most vulnerable children?’
The very composition of Monday evening’s meeting reflected a growing reality that will play out in the district over the coming weeks. Many of the parents who spoke acknowledged that they were part of a privileged community, that they could afford tutoring and supplementary learning for their students when they learn virtually and that they could take the time to speak to district administrators and attend board meetings.
The students who need the district’s services most, whose caretakers are essential workers or single parents or grandparents, didn’t speak Monday. Others spoke for them.
Several attendees read letters or statements from students and parents who couldn’t attend and wanted their opinions voiced. Others expressed concerns for students without access to social services or emotional support, asking that the district consider them in its decisions.
“My student needs to be in school — he will not thrive in an online classroom,” Vinyard said. “But lucky for him, he has a supportive family and a safe home. My biggest concern is for those students who do not, those kids who count on school to survive. They need to be heard.”
Many parents expressed a frank desire to have their own children back in the classrooms, noting that their students learn more effectively in person. While some pointed out that students’ risk for contracting and suffering any deadly effects of COVID-19 appear low according to the CDC, others noted that teachers, not students, would be the ones at risk should the district return in person.
While multiple parents talked about the hardships of the spring and the inefficiency of distance learning, teachers and administrators have asked that families think about the fall in a different light.
Jamie Schulze, a middle school math teacher with NPS, said she thinks that being back at her school site during virtual learning — a requirement for teachers who aren’t exempted for medical reasons — will create a more effective learning environment.
“I know that I will be much more productive if I’m in my classroom — I will have all my supplies…It will just feel more like I’m teaching,” Schulze said Monday. “I just think it’s so important to remember that (the spring) was crisis learning — that was not true distance learning.”
Melanie Kelley, a behavior interventionist at Kennedy Elementary, has felt the virtual decision in all its impact.
As an mother to a toddler with another on the way, and as the wife of a military member who will soon be deployed, Kelley is “relieved” at the decision. As a behavior interventionist with concern for her colleagues and students, Kelley still wonders how she will reach her students virtually this fall, and is concerned that the district hasn’t yet set a timeframe for how long virtual learning will or could last.
As a member of the Norman Public Schools community, Kelley said she wishes that everyone understood something.
“What are we teaching our kids when we sit there and scream ‘No, I want them back in school”? Are we teaching them empathy? Are we teaching them sympathy? Are we teaching them that other lives matter?” Kelley said. “I really wish that no matter your feelings, you’re thinking about what you’re teaching your kids….we really need to see the whole picture and see that we’re all on the same page.”
The future
In the end, the board moved forward Monday night, approving the calendar allowing NPS to begin instruction on Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 17, as originally planned.
Before the board went into executive session at the meeting’s end, the board members had a moment to speak to attendees. Several expressed frustration with the changing guidance and lack of timely state direction, noting all the factors that administrators are considering as they make these decisions.
They also acknowledged that they and other administrators want to find a way to move forward and eventually get students and teachers back in schools.
“Please hear us — we’re not taking (an in-person option) away from you and forcing a one-size-fits all,” board president Dirk O’Hara said. “We’re following the guidelines in the short term to go virtual, so we can better plan to come back to an alternating schedule and in-person schedule for those of you who chose it. We are just as frustrated as you are, as every time we turn around, we are getting different advice on how we have to react and how we have to do things.”
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.