In a special meeting Tuesday, the Norman Public Schools Board of Education approved a price increase for lunches and selected a Norman High assistant principal to serve as the district’s director of fine arts.
The board unanimously authorized food services to increase the price of lunches by 10 cents.
Brenda Burkett, NPS chief financial officer, said the district has raised the price of lunches every year since 2015 to remain compliant with The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
“Our district is required to look at the difference in the federal reimbursement for free meals, and the Federal reimbursement for paid meals, and we are to strive to meet that difference as our paid meal price,” Burkett said.
For every free meal, the district is reimbursed $4.43 by the federal government. For paid lunches, it receives 87 cents.
The difference between the two reimbursements is $3.56, which is what the federal government suggests as the district’s lunch price.
Last year, elementary school families paid $3 for lunches while middle school families and high school families paid $3.15.
“The recommendation this afternoon is to only increase the minimum required by a dime,” Burkett said. “That will make our elementary school lunches $3.10, and our secondary lunches $3.25, and that’s still a good bargain.”
Breakfast prices will not be affected by the change, nor will adult meal prices.
Board member Alex Ruggiers said in order to comply with the law, parents can expect future increases until the district matches the federal government’s recommendation. But the increases will not happen all at once, he said.
“We are lucky that the federal government lets us make this incremental addition to our lunch prices and that NPS is only able to increase by 10 cents every year,” Ruggiers said. “That’s a better way to handle it than demanding the jump at once.”
Evelyn Kwanza, who has been serving as assistant principal of Norman High School since 2020, will lead the district’s fine arts program, after board members unanimously approved her.
Kwanza, will replace Brad Benson, who is retiring this month after 44 years with the district, including 22 as fine arts director.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve NPS as the new Director of Fine Arts, she said in a statement. “This is a pretty special district and town with distinction in both education and the arts.
“I am eager to partner with this beautiful community to lead fine arts education into its next season of growth.”
As assistant principal, Kwanza directed Norman’s fine arts program. She has spent three decades as a voice teacher and vocal music instructor in Massachusetts, Vermont and Oklahoma, including Tulsa and Owasso, according to a district news release.
She has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Oklahoma State University; a master of music in voice pedagogy at New England Conservatory of Music in Boston; and a bachelor’s in voice performance at Oberlin College in Ohio.
“Dr. Kwanza not only shares a wealth of fine arts experience with our already exceptional Norman Public Schools’ fine arts team, but she also brings strengths in program development and evaluation, instructional leadership, team building, parent engagement, and staff development,” said Chelsey Kraft, district spokesperson.
Benson, who attended Tuesday’s special meeting, said Norman has a rich tradition in supporting the fine arts, and the director has the responsibility of overseeing arts throughout the district.
“The director will be responsible for the arts in every area, including developing curriculum and overseeing presentations,” Benson said. “They are responsible for getting arts students downtown who have their own shows, organizing concerts, going to Oklahoma Music Educators Association conferences and helping people that do that.”
He said district-wide arts programs include drama, dance, speech and debate, all kinds of music, and visual art.
“That’s a big job for one person to take care of,” Benson said. “To the new director, don’t be afraid to use and ask for resources from people, including the press, teachers, parents, and students. Everyone has a place to make fine arts work in our district.”
The district also voted unanimously for Barry Whitsell to serve as intern assistant principal at Norman North High School.
Whitsell previously worked as a math teacher at Putnam City West High School in the Putnam City district. He also served as department chair and building test coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.