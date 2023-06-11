Norman Public Schools has opened up their dining halls this summer for anyone under age 18.
The district is serving breakfast and lunch as part of its Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the federal government.
Mark Coulter, Sodexo’s general manager for schools division at Norman Public Schools, said the program has existed for decades, but not many families have taken advantage of it yet summer.
“When students are at school, they have the opportunity to have a structured environment where they eat breakfast and lunch at a certain time,” Coulter said. “This program allows them to continue that.”
Meals are served at Eisenhower, Jefferson, Reagan, and Wilson elementary schools, Longfellow Middle School and Norman North High School.
Sack lunches are served at Boys & Girls Club of Norman, 210 S. Cockrel Ave., and Andrew’s Park.
Lunches also are served at Learning Bus stops, a traveling library in coordination with Pioneer Library System. A calendar for stops is located on the school district’s summer programs webpage.
Breakfast is served from 7:30-8 a.m., and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“In general over the year, we keep up to around 50-100 meals per site,” Coulter said. “We’d like to increase that to 500 per site. As much as possible. COVID has shown us how much there is a need for free meals to families where costs have taken discretionary income away.”
During the COVID years, the district allowed parents to come in and pick up meals for their kids, Coulter said. He added while that provided a service to kids eating at home in a socially-distant atmosphere, not all of the meals made it to their intended target.
“(The United States Department of Agriculture) wants to make sure that the meal goes to the children,” Coulter said. “They don’t want adults coming and picking up meals, taking them home, and having them dispersed to whomever. Then the kids don’t get to eat.”
This year, children need to be present to receive meals, and they are to be eaten on site, aside from sack meals at Andrew’s Park and the Boys and Girls Club.
“It’s their way of controlling that the meals are being eaten, that the kids are getting the benefit and that it is doing good,” he said.
Coulter, however, said if parents want to bring their kids to school and take home the meals, no one would stop them from doing so. He also said food is for any kid under 18 years old, whether or not they attend the district.
Food service will not take place June 3-7, in observance of Independence Day.
Jamie Holder, Sodexo branch manager operating out of Norman North, said the food service provider serves the same quality meals during the summer as it does throughout the school year.
“This is stuff we serve during the school year,” he said. “They don’t cut costs just because we are giving it for free.
“It is very helpful, and I know it helps a lot of families. We know how much food costs these days.”
Holder said the program helps out food service employees, who would otherwise go unemployed.
“We really enjoy it, and it keeps us having a job,” he said. “We are normally laid off in the summer. It is hard to live off unemployment, so we are happy to work and serve lunches.”
Food service will continue through July 27.
