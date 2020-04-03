Norman Public Schools has moved up its last day of school and launched its Distance Learning Dashboard as the district prepares to shift students to distance learning for the rest of the semester.
While the last day of school was originally scheduled for May 22, instruction will end on May 13 this semester, district superintendent Nick Migliorino said in a newsletter to parents Friday.
Migliorino’s newsletter also announced the launch of NPS’ Distance Learning Dashboard, an addition to the district’s site that contains supplemental academic and support resources for students at all grade levels. Alongside learning resources for core subjects like math or English language arts, the site has offerings for non-core subjects like fine arts or P.E. and resources for students in special education or English learner programs.
The site’s offerings will be paired with distance learning assignments that students’ teachers will provide weekly beginning next week. Distance learning will replace in-person instruction for the rest of the spring semester due to COVID-19 precautions on a state level.
Migliorino has emphasized that the district’s distance learning plan will not negatively impact any student grades, and that all activities and supplemental resources are for encouraging student enrichment and growth, not for gauging student success.
The district is not grading any work assigned during distance learning. All NPS students’ third quarter grades are frozen as of March 13, but students have a chance to do extra credit assignments, redo past assignments or complete make-up work up until April 24 for a chance to boost the frozen grades.
Additionally, the district will be mailing "a menu of learning opportunities” to any family that does not have internet access. Migliorno and the district’s site have emphasized that "'distance learning' does not necessarily mean 'online learning,’” and that parents are not expected to become teachers during this instructional period.
"Many parents have expressed concern that their student may fall behind during distance learning,” Migliorino wrote Friday. "Please keep in mind that students across the nation and around the world are dealing with school closures during this global pandemic. Our teachers are professionals in their field and stand ready to help your child during - and after - school closures. They continue to be your child’s teacher now and will work with them through distance learning. And, when students eventually return to school, our teachers will be there to meet students where they are academically and guide their educational advancement so please do not worry."
NPS and districts across the state have also received authorization from Gov. Kevin Stitt to continue paying support staff members for the rest of the semester through an executive order Stitt signed Thursday.
A district spokesperson said Friday that while NPS was already paying support staff members prior to Stitt’s order, the governor’s action "makes it easier for us to continue doing so.” Moving forward, most of NPS' hourly staff — with the exclusion of substitute teachers — will be able to continue working and being paid as well.
NPS is continuing to feed students for free through the rest of the year. The district is passing out a week’s supply of meals to any student in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday at each NPS school site via drive-thru style car lines. Any student 18 or under can receive meals.
Families who cannot make the Monday lines can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays instead. The Child Nutrition office is available for families that need to make alternate pickup arrangements. The district is asking that families complete forms on its site ahead of time to help the NPS Child Nutrition team plan for meal service.
Friday’s newsletter came with a reminder that the district has closed all school playgrounds as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
Migliorino also used the newsletter to encourage NPS families to take the 2020 census, which helps determine the amount of federal funding that public services — including public school offerings like special education, free and reduced lunches and after-school programs — receive annually. This year’s census can be completed online, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.
