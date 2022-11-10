Norman Public Schools families learned Thursday night that most of the district's operating systems will be back online today.
The news comes a week after the NPS reported a "malicious ransomware attack" and warned families to discontinue using district-issued laptop computers and other devices.
"A majority of our systems — including Infinite Campus, Canvas and Seesaw — will be available and back online Friday," the district said in an email to families Thursday.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that threatens to publish or blocks access to data or a computer system, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays a ransom fee to the attacker.
"At this time our teams believe the issue was limited to PC devices, and Apple products were not affected," the email stated Thursday. "Students and staff should bring their NPS-issued Mac laptops to school fully charged tomorrow."
Once students log in, additional security software will be installed on Mac devices automatically, and they will be prompted to change their district password on Google accounts.
The district, which has been assisted by third-party data forensics and incident response specialists, was "in the process of restoring network operations" Thursday night, according to the email.
It was unclear Thursday if a ransom fee has been paid by the district. NPS is working with law enforcement, including the FBI, to identify and apprehend the attacker, a spokesman confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
The district, meanwhile, is in the process of restoring access to Mac devices. To do so, security updates will be installed on all NPS-issued Mac laptops and Mac desktop computers.
"You may experience some intermittent delays or disruptions with some programs as the restoration process continues," the district reported.
