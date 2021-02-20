Norman Public Schools will move to remote learning Monday after freezing temperatures last week caused water pressure loss, flooding in school buildings and more, the district announced Saturday.
After a week of frigid weather that left behind snow and frozen surfaces, NPS said Saturday that while crews and local utility workers are working on readying schools for students and restoring all services, school buildings will close Monday so the work can continue. Students will learn remotely as they did multiple days last week.
“Historically low temperatures have resulted in damaged water pipes, the loss of water pressure, flooding in several buildings and mechanical issues that impact our ability to transport students,” the district said. “NPS crews continue their diligent work to repair damages and clear parking lots and sidewalks.”
NPS said that many of its teachers and staff will also be getting vaccinated Monday at the mega-vaccination clinic IMMYLabs, the Cleveland County Health Department and OU Health Services are hosting at Embassy Suites. Organizers hope to vaccinate approximately 10,000 Oklahomans Monday as the state officially opens vaccinations to teachers, school staff and Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities.
The clinic availability will impact school staffing levels, NPS said, leading to further need for a remote learning day.
“This vaccination opportunity is critically important for the safety of our employees, as well as for the further protection of your students,” the district said. “The second dose of the vaccine will be administered to our employees over Spring Break.”
Families in need of student meals Monday can call the district’s Child Nutrition office at 405-366-5908 to arrange meal pickups.
