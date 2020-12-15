Norman Public Schools students will learn remotely Wednesday as winter weather brings on another day of school building closures.
In an announcement Tuesday evening, the district said it will close buildings Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” as roads and parking lots may be frozen over or hazardous.
"It is important to remember that our schools cover a large area and varying degrees of road conditions exist at schools and neighborhoods across the district,” the district’s announcement notes.
Students will still be learning from home on Wednesday, unlike previous weather-related building closure days this year.
During a four-day district-wide closure in October, mass power outages caused the district to take inclement weather days and fully cancel learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.